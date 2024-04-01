Advertisement

Period cramps affect many women during their menstrual cycle and can range from mild discomfort to debilitating pain. For some women, it is more difficult than others due to the unbearable pain. While it's common to experience cramps, there are several effective ways to alleviate the discomfort and get relief. Let us look at some strategies to help you manage and reduce period cramps.

Heat therapy

Applying heat to the lower abdomen can help relax the muscles and ease menstrual cramps. Use a heating pad, warm water bottle, or heat patch and place it on your abdomen for 15-20 minutes at a time. Taking a warm bath or using a heated blanket can also provide soothing relief.

Use heat therapy | Image: Unsplash

Gentle exercise

WebMD mentions, “Exercise releases brain chemicals called endorphins that make you feel good. So take a walk, jump on the treadmill, or go for a swim!”. Engaging in light physical activity such as walking, stretching, or yoga can help increase blood flow and release endorphins, which are natural pain-relieving chemicals in the body. Exercise also promotes relaxation and reduces stress, which can help alleviate menstrual cramps and improve mood.

Dietary changes

Making dietary adjustments can help reduce inflammation and alleviate period cramps. An article by WebMD suggests, “Stick to a low-fat, high-fibre diet: whole grains, lentils and beans, vegetables (especially leafy dark-green ones), fruits, and nuts.” Avoiding caffeine, alcohol, and salty foods can also help reduce bloating and discomfort associated with menstrual cramps.

Eat green veggies | Image: Unsplash

Massage or acupressure

Alternative therapies like massage or acupressure may provide relief from menstrual cramps by stimulating specific points on the body associated with pain relief and relaxation. Some women find these therapies helpful in reducing the severity and duration of period cramps. WebMD suggests, “As little as 5 minutes a day on your belly can boost the blood flow and ease tension to help you feel better.”

Massage therapy is helpful | Image: Unsplash

Herbal remedies

Certain herbal remedies and supplements may help alleviate period cramps. For example, ginger tea has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce pain and discomfort. Chamomile tea, raspberry leaf tea, and cramp bark supplements are also believed to have soothing effects on menstrual cramps.