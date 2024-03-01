English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Self-Injury Awareness Day 2024: Date, History And Significance

Self-harm, also known as self-injury, is a dangerous and frequently misdiagnosed behavior in which one purposefully causes harm to one's own body.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Self Injury Awareness Day
Self Injury Awareness Day | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The world commemorates Self-Injury Awareness Day every year on March 1. The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness of the detrimental repercussions of self-harm. 

Self-harm is frequently seen as a coping mechanism for intense emotions or a means of regaining control over one's life. That is a false impression, though, as self-harming is a risky behavior that can cause severe emotional and bodily harm.

History

Self-Injury Awareness Day has its origins in the 1800s when French psychiatrist Philippe Pinel began recording incidents of self-harm among his patients in the psychiatric field. As self-harm was eventually identified as a sign of mental disease, institutionalization and medication became common therapeutic modalities in the early 1900s but scholars and medical experts didn't start paying much attention to self-harm until the 1990s. 

The first International Conference on Self-Mutilation took place in 1995, and the International Society for the Study of Self-Injury was founded in 1997.

Significance

This day is commemorated to support those who injure themselves and are too afraid to seek out professional assistance. It aids in increasing awareness of the significance of treating this harmful behavioral pattern and providing patients with assistance as quickly as feasible. These days, a lot of organizations, advocacy groups, and specialists help persons who show signs of self-harming behavior.

Quotes

  • In the case of self-injury, always remember you are the victim and the abuser. Make a change in your life from this Self-Injury Awareness Day.
  • There are canvases, walls, and many other things where you can design and leave some marks other than your skin. I hope you can overcome the urge to hurt yourself.
  • Even during your times, you must not tear up your skin to feel control or shatter away your numbness. Fight your battles with yourself a little harder.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 00:09 IST

