Advertisement

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Electromagnetic field (EMF) signals emitted from mobile network towers do not cause any harm to health, experts said at a webinar held on Thursday.

In-depth research on EMF signals emanating from mobile towers has proved that the radiation emitted from them does not cause any harm to health, said Siddharth Pokharna, Deputy Director General, Department of Telecommunications.

Advertisement

Addressing a webinar organised by the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the topic "Mobile Tower-Necessary and Safe" on Thursday, Pokharna said there is a continuous increase in the number of people using mobile phones, so it is also necessary to increase the number of mobile towers for connectivity.

He said it is necessary to reach the correct and official information to the people to dispel the prevailing perceptions and wrong information about the adverse effects on health from mobile towers.

Advertisement

Giving detailed information on all the technical aspects related to mobile towers during the webinar, Director, Department of Telecommunications Rakesh Kumar Meena said the Department of Telecommunications continuously monitors and controls the radiation emitted from the towers.

He said that at present no mobile tower in the state has emitted more radiation than the prescribed standard. He said that if this happens, there is a provision of strict financial fine, which can be up to Rs 20 lakh per hour.

Advertisement

Meena said India has set 10 times more stringent standards than that set by the World Health Organization, which has ensured the safety of the public against radiations.

He said people should not fall prey to any confusion and fear that they can be affected in any way by radiation from the mobile towers. Along with this, no such evidence has been found from the scientific and medical point of view that there has been any damage to health from signals emitted from mobile tower.

Advertisement

He said the non-ionizing radiation of very low potential emitted from the mobile tower does not cause harm to humans, animals or birds.

Addressing the webinar, Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau, Jaipur Region said mobile phones today have become essential for everything from education to economic activities and services of general need.

Advertisement

She said it was necessary to inform the common people that mobile network towers are completely safe and there is no adverse health effects. PTI AG HDA