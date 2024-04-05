×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Simple Home Remedies For Quick Relief From Acidity

While medications are available to eradicate symptoms, several easy home remedies can provide a quick relief from acidity and gastric discomfort.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Fennel Seeds
Fennel Seeds | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Acidity and gastric related problems are common digestive issues that many indiviuals battle due to multiple reasons such as eating habits, work stress, and people's ways of leading their daily lives. While medications are available to eradicate symptoms, several easy home remedies can provide a quick relief from acidity and gastric discomfort. Here are simple fixes that'll effectively solve your acidity issues. 

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds, known for their carminative properties, can alleviate gas and bloating. A teaspoon chewed post-meal or brewed as tea—by steeping crushed seeds in hot water for 10-15 minutes—can ease digestion and reduce acidity.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea, celebrated for its calming effects, soothes the stomach lining and mitigates gastric discomfort. Steep a chamomile tea bag in hot water for 5-10 minutes and enjoy this gentle beverage after meals or during bouts of acidity.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar, despite its acidic nature, may paradoxically balance stomach acid levels. Diluting one to two tablespoons in a glass of water and consuming it before meals can prevent or alleviate acidity. However, consult with a healthcare professional before trying this remedy, as it may not be suitable for everyone.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Ginger tea 

Ginger tea is revered for its anti-inflammatory properties that help lower acidity and soothe the digestive system. Simmer slices of fresh ginger in hot water for about 10 minutes, strain, and add honey or lemon for taste. Consuming this tea 2-3 times a day can offer relief from acidity and gastric discomfort.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Bananas

Bananas, rich in potassium, act as a natural antacid, neutralising stomach acid and easing irritation. Eating a ripe banana at the onset of acidity symptoms or blending it with yogurt for a soothing smoothie can provide immediate relief. Incorporating these natural remedies into your routine can offer relief from acidity and contribute to overall digestive health. However, if symptoms persist, consulting a healthcare provider is advised to ensure appropriate treatment and care.

 

 

 


 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

