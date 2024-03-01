English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Singer Cat Janice Dies Of Sarcoma Cancer; Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment Of This Rare Disease

Popular singer Cat Janice has passed away due to sarcoma cancer and here's everything you need to know about this rare disease.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cat Janice with her son
Cat Janice with her son | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Days after dedicating a song to her son which went viral, singer Cat Janice has unfortunately passed away. The 31-year-old was battling sarcoma cancer and the news of her death was confirmed by her family. Their Instagram post read, “This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator.”

 

 

Here’s everything you need to know about Sarcoma Cancer

This rare form of cancer originates in the connective tissues of the body, including muscles, bones, nerves, tendons, blood vessels, and fatty tissues. While relatively uncommon compared to other cancer types, sarcoma requires a thorough understanding for timely diagnosis and effective treatment.

Here is a detailed guide on sarcoma cancer, encompassing symptoms, causes, types, and treatment options, drawing insights from reputable sources including the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Advertisement

 

 

What are the symptoms of Sarcoma Cancer?

Swelling or lump: Sarcomas often manifest as a painless lump or swelling in the affected area, which may gradually increase in size over time.

Advertisement

Pain: Persistent pain, especially if unrelated to any injury or trauma, can be indicative of sarcoma.

Limited mobility: Depending on the tumour's location, individuals may experience restricted movement or stiffness in the affected area.

Advertisement

Unexplained weight loss: In advanced stages, sarcoma may cause unintended weight loss and fatigue.

What can be the cause of Sarcoma Cancer?

The exact cause of sarcoma remains unclear; however, certain risk factors may increase susceptibility, including:-

Genetic predisposition: Inherited genetic conditions such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome and neurofibromatosis type 1 elevate the risk of developing sarcoma.

Advertisement

Radiation exposure: Previous radiation therapy for cancer treatment, particularly in childhood, raises the likelihood of developing sarcoma later in life.

Environmental factors: Exposure to certain chemicals or toxins may contribute to the development of sarcoma, although further research is needed to establish definitive links.

Advertisement

What are the types of Sarcoma Cancer?

Sarcoma encompasses various subtypes and is categorised based on the tissue of origin and cellular characteristics:

Advertisement

Soft tissue sarcoma: Arising in soft tissues such as muscles, tendons, and fat, soft tissue sarcomas include leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, and malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumours.

Bone sarcoma: Originating in the bones, bone sarcomas include osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, and Ewing sarcoma.

Advertisement

How can Sarcoma Cancer be treated?

Treatment for sarcoma depends on factors such as the tumour's size, location, stage, and overall health of the patient. Common treatment methods include:

Advertisement

Surgery: Surgical removal of the tumour is often the primary treatment for localised sarcoma.

Radiation therapy: High-energy beams target and destroy cancer cells, either as a standalone treatment or in conjunction with surgery.

Advertisement

Chemotherapy: Systemic medications are administered to eliminate cancer cells throughout the body, particularly in cases of advanced or metastatic sarcoma.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

9 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

11 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

11 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

11 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

11 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. I Think I Did Some Films For The Wrong Reasons: Ananya On Her Career

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Om Raut Defends Article 370 Over Accusations Of It Being A Propaganda

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Biden physical declared him ‘fit for duty’ but left out mental exam

    World11 minutes ago

  4. JLo's Versace Moment From The 2000's Grammys Almost Did Not Happen

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  5. Bradley Cooper Reveals He Did Not Love His Daughter When She Was Born

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo