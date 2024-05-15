Advertisement

Skin cancer stands as one of the most prevalent cancers worldwide. Fortunately, it is also one of the most preventable and treatable forms when caught early. Recognising the symptoms early can dramatically increase the effectiveness of treatment. Here are six critical signs of skin cancer that everyone should be vigilant about:

Changes in moles

Alterations in the size, shape, or color of an existing mole are classic red flags for skin cancer. It's important to monitor moles for any rapid changes, as these can be indicative of melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer.

Development of new moles or growths

Particularly after the age of 30, the emergence of new moles or skin growths can be concerning. Research in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology suggests a link between new skin growths and an elevated risk of melanoma. Keeping an eye on any new skin changes is crucial.

Image credit: Unsplash

Non-healing sores

Skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma may manifest as sores that bleed, ooze, or crust over and do not heal within a few weeks. Persistent sores warrant a professional evaluation and should not be overlooked.

Itchy or painful lesions

Lesions that are itchy, painful, or tender are noteworthy symptoms, especially if new. Early-stage melanomas can often be itchy or tender, making it essential to have such symptoms assessed by a dermatologist.Changes in Skin Texture

Any noticeable alteration in your skin’s texture, such as increased roughness, scaliness, or the development of new bumps or nodules, could signal skin cancer. These textural changes, particularly common in basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, should prompt a visit to the dermatologist.

Image credit: Pinterest

Redness or inflammation around lesions

Extended redness or inflammation around a mole or skin lesion is a significant concern. As noted by the American Cancer Society, such symptoms can indicate melanoma, which may bleed or cause pain and necessitates immediate medical attention.

Awareness of these six signs can lead to earlier detection of skin cancer, significantly improving treatment outcomes. Regular check-ups and monitoring of skin changes play a crucial role in effective skin cancer prevention and management.

