×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Soothing Solutions: Natural Remedies For Sensitive Teeth

Have a look at how once combat sensitive teeth issues through gentle brushing, regular flossing, and dietary changes.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Brushing
Brushing | Image:freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sensitive teeth can be a source of discomfort, stemming from various causes, including periodontal disease, cavities, tooth decay, and genetic factors. This condition often results from dentinal irritation, where the layer beneath the enamel, containing small canals connected to nerve endings, becomes sensitive to hot, cold, or acidic foods. To address this issue, there are several remedies available to alleviate the pain associated with sensitive teeth.

Desensitise toothpaste 

Desensitizing toothpaste, designed specifically for sensitive teeth, often contains potassium nitrate or stannous fluoride to block nerve tubules, thereby minimizing pain. However, due to potential side effects such as irritation and taste changes, natural alternatives may be a preferable option. Natural toothpastes enriched with ingredients like bentonite clay, clove, propolis, and guava leaf can effectively reduce sensitivity. Clove, in particular, with its antiseptic properties, is known for providing lasting relief.

Gentle brushing

Gentle brushing is essential to avoid harming the gums and wearing down the enamel, which can lead to gum recession and other dental issues. Using a toothbrush with soft bristles and brushing gently in a circular motion can protect sensitive teeth while promoting better oral health.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Daily flossing

Regular flossing is crucial for removing plaque and debris from between teeth, where toothbrushes cannot reach. Traditional thread floss and floss picks are effective options, with water flossing offering added convenience, especially for those with dexterity issues. Regular flossing plays a key role in reducing hypersensitivity and preventing gum disease, making it essential for maintaining oral health.

Dietary changes

Dietary modifications can also help manage tooth sensitivity. Avoiding sugary, acidic foods and drinks can prevent further enamel damage. Consuming fresh fruits, vegetables, and plenty of water, while limiting caffeine and acidic beverages, can help manage sensitivity and promote overall oral health.

Attempting at adhering to these simple remedies into your daily routine, one can effectively manage and reduce the pain associated with sensitive teeth, while promoting better oral hygiene and overall health.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Texas

3 minutes ago
Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

10 minutes ago
A Texas woman found out she did not have cancer after two rounds of chemotherapy.

Texas Woman Cancer

28 minutes ago
#CongAGLScam

Setback for Congress

36 minutes ago
“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”.

PM Modi on Leadership

38 minutes ago
Jyotika

Jyotika On Solo Films

38 minutes ago
Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

Seller's Spiky Haircut

an hour ago
Kottayam witnesses intense battle between two Kerala Congress factions

Terror Threat in J&K

an hour ago
Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia

GT vs RR thriller

an hour ago
Raaj Kumar Anand

Raaj Kumar Anand

an hour ago
Rashid Khan

GT beat RR by 3 wickets

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Love story

Janhvi Dating Shikhar

an hour ago
Yash

Yash Not In Ramayan?

an hour ago
Mickey 17

Mickey 17 Trailer

an hour ago
Romeo And Juliet posters

Racial Abuse Controversy

an hour ago
Harini Sundarajan

Tamil Actor Slams Trolls

an hour ago
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Real Weapons In BMCM

an hour ago
Bryan Johnson Shared Pictured Of His Anti Ageing Transformation

Johnson's Age Reversal

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'At this age...': Karthik gives Shahid Afridi an RKO with SAVAGE remark

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone

    World7 hours ago

  3. Suryakumar Yadav lifts lid on MI's mood under Hardik when returned

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo