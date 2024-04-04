×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

Starfish Breathing: Exercise To Calm Your Nerves And Its Benefits

This simple-yet-powerful mindfulness meditation practice not only soothes the nerves but is also an invaluable tool for teaching mindfulness.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Breathing exercise
Breathing exercise | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, finding a moment of tranquility can feel like a distant dream. For those seeking a quick and effective way to decompress, the Starfish Breathing technique offers a serene oasis of calm. This simple yet powerful mindfulness meditation practice not only soothes the nerves but is also an invaluable tool for teaching mindfulness to the younger generation.

Mastering the technique

The beauty of Starfish Breathing lies in its simplicity and accessibility. Here’s how you can incorporate this practice into your daily routine:

Choose Your Starfish

Select one hand to symbolise your starfish. Spread your fingers wide apart, palm facing outward, to mimic the graceful form of a starfish.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Begin Tracing

Using the pointer finger of your opposite hand, start tracing the outline of your starfish hand. As you trace upwards along your thumb, take a deep inhalation. Your movement should be in perfect harmony with your breath, establishing a calming rhythm.

Exhale and Trace

As you exhale, trace downward along the inside of your thumb. Maintain a slow and measured pace, synchronising your breath with the movement of your finger.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Complete the Cycle

Continue this pattern until you have traced all five fingers, which equates to five mindful breaths. For an extended session, switch hands and repeat the process.

Maximising the Benefits

To fully embrace the restorative power of starfish breathing, focus on the subtle sensations of movement within your body. This attentiveness to the present moment is the cornerstone of its healing potential.

Incorporating Starfish Breathing as a shared family activity can transform it into a cherished routine. Whether it’s a calming start to your day or a gentle way to ease into sleep, the practice promises profound relaxation and mindfulness for all ages.

As we navigate through life’s challenges, starfish breathing stands out as a beacon of serenity, offering a simple yet profoundly effective method for achieving peace and mindfulness amidst the chaos.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

