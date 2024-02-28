Advertisement

As the seasons change from winter to summer, our bodies undergo adjustments to adapt to the shifting temperatures and environmental conditions. To stay healthy and maintain optimal well-being during this transition, it's essential to prioritise self-care and make mindful choices. Here are some tips to help you navigate the seasonal change effectively.

Focus on hydrating yourself

As temperatures rise, it's crucial to stay hydrated to prevent dehydration and to keep your body healthy and energised. Increase your water intake and have hydrating foods such as fruits, vegetables, and herbal teas into your diet. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated and sugary beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration.

Hydrate yourself | Image: Unsplash

Eat seasonal food

Transition to lighter, refreshing meals that align with the seasonal change. Incorporate fresh fruits, vegetables, salads, and lighter proteins into your diet to provide your body with essential nutrients and support overall health. Go for locally sourced and seasonal foods whenever possible to enjoy their nutritional benefits.

Protect your skin

With the onset of warmer weather and increased sun exposure, it's essential to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Wear sunscreen with a high SPF, cover exposed skin with lightweight clothing, and seek shade during peak sun hours to reduce the risk of sunburn and skin damage. Don't forget to moisturize your skin regularly to keep it hydrated and healthy.

Fix a workout routine

Fix your workout routine | Image: Unsplash

Adjust your exercise routine to accommodate the changing weather conditions and your body's needs. Engage in outdoor activities such as walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. On very hot days, practice indoor exercises like yoga or meditation to reduce stress and promote mental well-being. Listen to your body and engage in activities that energise you without overexertion.

Prioritise sleep and rest

Adequate sleep is essential for supporting overall health and well-being, especially during seasonal transitions. Establish a consistent sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine to promote restful sleep. Allow yourself time to unwind and decompress before bedtime, and create a comfortable sleep environment free from distractions.

Focus on building immunity

Support your immune system during the seasonal change by including immune-boosting foods such as citrus fruits, leafy greens, garlic, ginger, and turmeric into your diet. Stay vigilant about practicing good hygiene habits, such as washing your hands frequently and avoiding close contact with sick individuals, to reduce the risk of illness.