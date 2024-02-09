Advertisement

Maintaining a healthy gut is essential for overall well-being, as it plays a crucial role in digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and even mood regulation. If you're looking to improve your gut health, here are some simple tips to incorporate into your daily routine:

Eat a diverse range of foods

A diverse diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats provides your gut with a variety of nutrients and fibre. Aim to include a rainbow of colours on your plate to ensure you're getting a wide range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support gut health. Seasonal veggies and fruits will work like a charm.

Fermented foods are your best friends

According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, “Taking probiotics can support a healthy gut microbiome, and that it may prevent gut inflammation and other intestinal problems.” Fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha are rich in beneficial probiotics that help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Adding these foods to your diet can promote digestion, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation in the gut.

Limited intake of sugar and processed food

Excessive consumption of sugar and processed foods can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria and contribute to inflammation in the gut. Limit your intake of sugary snacks, refined carbohydrates, and processed foods, and opt for whole, nutrient-dense foods instead. Replace your store-bought fruit juice with freshly cut fruits and see the magic. According to a 2015 database from the National Institutes of Health, a study on animals suggested that the standard Western diet, which is high in sugar and fat, negatively affects the gut microbiome.

Hydrate yourself without fail

Drinking plenty of water is essential for proper digestion and hydration, which are both important for gut health. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day, and add hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges to your diet.

Do not stress

Chronic stress can negatively impact gut health by altering gut motility, increasing inflammation, and disrupting the balance of gut bacteria. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or spending time in nature to support overall gut health. Yoga before bedtime can help in this.

Workout regularly

Regular physical activity not only benefits your physical health but also supports gut health by promoting regular bowel movements and reducing inflammation in the gut. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week to keep your gut happy and healthy.

Snooze to not lose

Quality sleep is essential for gut health, as it allows your body to repair and regenerate cells, including those in your digestive system. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night, and establish a regular sleep routine to promote optimal gut function.