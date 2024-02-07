English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Struggling With Digital Eye Strain? Follow These Tips To Get Some Relief

Are you struggling with digital eye strain? If yes, then follow these tips to maintain your eye health.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
ruggling With Digital Eye Strain? Follow These Tips To Get Some Relief
ruggling With Digital Eye Strain? Follow These Tips To Get Some Relief | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Digital eye strain is referred to as a group of eye and vision problems. This can range from eye itching to dry and red eyes. These problems are caused by spending a lot of time on the computer or any other digital device. People usually blink less when using a computer than when reading printed text. This is what causes a dry eye or even a red eye. This further leads to  digital eye strain

In today’s time, meaning the modern and fast-paced world, screens have become a part of our daily routine. Whether we are working on computers or scrolling through reels on Instagram - we are unintentionally harming our eyes. The increased screen exposure always brings a series of growing concerns. 

Advertisement
File photo showing woman working on laptop | Image: Unsplash 

If you are someone who is struggling with these issues, here are a few tips to follow and maintain your eye health. 

The 20-20-20 rule

This is a rule that even eye doctors swear by. When working on a desktop, ensure that your screen is at eye level, which is, about an arm's length away. Also, make sure that you are sitting on a comfortable, well-supported chair. The 20-20-20 rule proves invaluable in mitigating this strain. It requires you to take a 20-second break every 20 minutes of screen usage and look at something 20 feet away. Incorporating this simple habit into your routine helps reduce eye strain and keeps your eyes refreshed. 

Keep the brightness right 

The brightness of your screens plays an important role in eye comfort. Adjust your device brightness to match your surroundings. Make sure you avoid both excessive and low brightness that can put a strain on your eyes. Also, consider using dark or night mode in the evenings to decrease exposure to blue light. 

Blinking and eye moisture

Not many know but blinking is crucial for maintaining eye moisture. Extended screen time can lead to reduced blinking frequency. This is what irritates the eyes and causes them to dry. Therefore, make sure you make a conscious effort to blink regularly as it keeps your eyes lubricated.

Screen quality matters

Invest in high-resolution screens with anti-glare technology to minimize eye strain. Anti-glare filters can be added to existing screens, diminishing reflections and glare. Besides, regular eye check-ups are essential to address any underlying vision problems promptly.

File photo of laptop screen | Image: Unsplash 

Moreover, make sure there is a better work environment to help prevent digital eye strain. If you use glasses or corrective lenses, make sure you visit your eye doctor at least once a year.

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement