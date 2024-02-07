Struggling With Digital Eye Strain? Follow These Tips To Get Some Relief

Advertisement

Digital eye strain is referred to as a group of eye and vision problems. This can range from eye itching to dry and red eyes. These problems are caused by spending a lot of time on the computer or any other digital device. People usually blink less when using a computer than when reading printed text. This is what causes a dry eye or even a red eye. This further leads to digital eye strain

In today’s time, meaning the modern and fast-paced world, screens have become a part of our daily routine. Whether we are working on computers or scrolling through reels on Instagram - we are unintentionally harming our eyes. The increased screen exposure always brings a series of growing concerns.

File photo showing woman working on laptop | Image: Unsplash

If you are someone who is struggling with these issues, here are a few tips to follow and maintain your eye health.

The 20-20-20 rule

This is a rule that even eye doctors swear by. When working on a desktop, ensure that your screen is at eye level, which is, about an arm's length away. Also, make sure that you are sitting on a comfortable, well-supported chair. The 20-20-20 rule proves invaluable in mitigating this strain. It requires you to take a 20-second break every 20 minutes of screen usage and look at something 20 feet away. Incorporating this simple habit into your routine helps reduce eye strain and keeps your eyes refreshed.

Keep the brightness right

The brightness of your screens plays an important role in eye comfort. Adjust your device brightness to match your surroundings. Make sure you avoid both excessive and low brightness that can put a strain on your eyes. Also, consider using dark or night mode in the evenings to decrease exposure to blue light.

Blinking and eye moisture

Not many know but blinking is crucial for maintaining eye moisture. Extended screen time can lead to reduced blinking frequency. This is what irritates the eyes and causes them to dry. Therefore, make sure you make a conscious effort to blink regularly as it keeps your eyes lubricated.

Screen quality matters

Invest in high-resolution screens with anti-glare technology to minimize eye strain. Anti-glare filters can be added to existing screens, diminishing reflections and glare. Besides, regular eye check-ups are essential to address any underlying vision problems promptly.

File photo of laptop screen | Image: Unsplash

Moreover, make sure there is a better work environment to help prevent digital eye strain. If you use glasses or corrective lenses, make sure you visit your eye doctor at least once a year.

With inputs from IANS