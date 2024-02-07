Struggling With Sinus? Resort To These Hacks To Improve Your Condition

Advertisement

Sinus is basically an inflammation of the tissues in your sinuses. It causes facial pain, a runny nose. If extreme, it can also lead to fever. Winter is the time when your sinus usually gets triggered. Seeking timely consultation with a sinus specialist becomes crucial in extreme cases. Some natural remedies do offer relief. However, it is essential to take care of your own self and avoid certain practices. Here are some common mistakes that can worsen sinus issues.

Humidifier

Sinus infections often worsen in colder seasons when the air becomes dry. Winter's chilly and dry conditions not only impact the skin but also lead to the drying out of nasal passages, exacerbating sinus discomfort. To address this, consider using a humidifier or vaporizer to add moisture to the air.

Insufficient sleep

Ample sleep is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, particularly when combating a sinus infection. Ensuring a minimum of eight hours of sleep supports your immune system in its battle against the infection.

Inadequate hydration

Staying well-hydrated is crucial when dealing with a sinus infection. Increased water intake supports mucus production, helping to keep the mucus thin and easier to expel.

Steam

One of the most effective at-home remedies for sinus infections involves warming and moisturizing your sinus passageways. Inhaling steam is a soothing method that clears your sinuses.

Yoga to drain mucus

If you find yourself amid a sinus infection, certain supported yoga poses can provide relief without exerting undue pressure on your sinuses. Poses like Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani) and Supported Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana) are beneficial.

Nasal Irrigation for relief

To alleviate symptoms and potentially prevent sinus infections, consider nasal irrigation as a beneficial method. Nasal irrigation involves using a saltwater solution to flush out germs and congested mucus from the sinus passages. It's also known as nasal wash, nasal douche, or lavage, and often involves a tool like a neti pot.

