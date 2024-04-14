×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Suffering From Late Night Acid Refluxes And Heartburn? How To Manage Symptoms

To alleviate these symptoms, experts recommend managing stress and avoiding stimulants such as coffee and heavy meals before bedtime.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Acid reflux
Acid reflux | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If you find yourself frequently awakened by the discomfort of acid reflux or heartburn, your bedtime snacks might not be the only culprits. Growing evidence suggests that daily stress levels play a significant role in disrupting sleep due to these digestive disturbances.

Stress activates the body’s sympathetic nervous system, a response that readies you for 'fight or flight'. This heightened state can lead to a parasympathetic rebound at night, which delays relaxation and triggers digestive issues like acid reflux.

Advertisement

To alleviate these symptoms, experts recommend managing stress and avoiding stimulants such as coffee and heavy meals before bedtime. Such measures aim to balance the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems, which should ideally work in harmony to support digestion and sleep.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

When night falls and the body shifts into a state of relaxation, an overactive parasympathetic system can lead to the production of excess stomach acid, exacerbating heartburn and reflux. Managing daytime stress is crucial for preventing this overcompensation.

Advertisement

Strategies for reducing stress and managing digestive health

Mindfulness and relaxation: Techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation can soothe the nervous system and enhance parasympathetic activity, promoting better sleep and digestion.

Advertisement

Regular physical activity: Incorporating exercise into your daily routine can help modulate stress, easing the transition into a relaxed state in the evening.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): CBT can be effective in addressing negative thought patterns that contribute to stress, improving overall mental health and nighttime comfort.

Advertisement

Dietary tips for nighttime wellness

Smaller, frequent meals: Distributing your food intake with smaller portions throughout the day can ease the workload on your digestive system and reduce nighttime acid production.

Advertisement

Avoid acidic foods: Limiting intake of spicy foods, citrus, and tomatoes, especially close to bedtime, can prevent irritation to the stomach lining.

Lighter evening meals: Opting for meals that are easy to digest at night, such as lean proteins, vegetables, and whole grains, can decrease the likelihood of acid reflux.
 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate

Realty skills imperative

a few seconds ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

a few seconds ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

a few seconds ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

a minute ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

8 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

10 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

13 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

16 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

16 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

16 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

16 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

19 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

19 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

19 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

20 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

20 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo