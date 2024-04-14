Advertisement

Migraine is a neurological disorder characterised by recurring episodes of severe headaches, often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and sound. These headaches typically last for hours to days and can be debilitating, affecting daily activities and quality of life. Migraines are believed to result from abnormal brain activity, involving changes in blood flow and neurotransmitter levels.

While the exact cause is not fully understood, factors like genetics, hormonal fluctuations, certain foods, stress, and environmental triggers can contribute to migraine attacks.

Prodrome

This is the warning stage, which can occur from hours to days before the actual headache. Symptoms include mood swings, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, food cravings, neck stiffness, increased sensitivity to light and sound, and yawning.

Aura

This is the second symptom that affects some people with migraines. It typically occurs right before or during the headache phase and can last for up to an hour. Aura symptoms include visual disturbances, such as flashing lights, blind spots, or zig-zag lines; tingling or numbness in the face or extremities; difficulty speaking; and dizziness.

Headache

This is the main stage of a migraine attack, and it can last from 4 to 72 hours if untreated. The pain is typically throbbing or pulsating and is usually felt on one side of the head. Other symptoms during this stage include nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, sound, and smell, and dizziness.

Postdrome

This is the aftermath stage, which can last for up to a day after the headache has subsided. People in this stage feel drained, foggy, and confused. They also experience neck stiffness, scalp tenderness, and difficulty concentrating.

Management techniques

To combat the onset of migraines, over-the-counter pain relievers and prescription triptans are commonly utilized. Non-pharmaceutical remedies such as resting in a dark, quiet room, using ice packs, applying heat to relax muscles, and engaging in relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing also play a crucial role in managing migraine symptoms effectively.

