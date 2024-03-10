Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:03 IST
Superfoods That Can Help Lower Cholesterol And Keep Your Heart Healthy
These superfoods are great to cut down bad cholesterol as well as keep your heart healthy.
Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial for heart health, and incorporating certain superfoods into your diet can help you achieve this goal. These nutrient-rich foods not only taste delicious but also have been shown to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Here are some superfoods that can help you lower cholesterol, according to an article by WebMD.
Salmon
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a heart-healthy protein that can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Aim to include fatty fish like salmon in your diet at least twice a week for maximum benefits.
Oils
Healthy oils such as olive oil, avocado oil, and flaxseed oil contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels when used in place of saturated or trans fats.
Whole grain bread
Opt for whole-grain bread instead of refined white bread to increase your intake of soluble fibre, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Whole grains also contain nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote heart health.
Berries
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health. Enjoy them fresh or frozen as a tasty and nutritious snack or add them to smoothies, oatmeal, or salads.
Avocados
Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, and plant sterols, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Add slices of avocado to salads, sandwiches, or smoothies for a creamy and nutritious boost.
Beans
Beans, including black beans, chickpeas, and lentils, are high in soluble fibre, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Add beans to soups, stews, salads, or casseroles for a filling and heart-healthy meal.
Nuts
Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, fibre, and plant sterols, all of which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Enjoy a handful of nuts as a snack or add them to salads, yoghurt, or oatmeal for added crunch and flavour.
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, antioxidants that have been shown to improve heart health by lowering LDL cholesterol levels and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Enjoy a small piece of dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content as an occasional treat.
Spinach
Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable that is rich in lutein, fibre, and antioxidants, all of which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Include spinach in salads, omelettes, stir-fries, or smoothies for a delicious and heart-healthy boost.
