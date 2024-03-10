Advertisement

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial for heart health, and incorporating certain superfoods into your diet can help you achieve this goal. These nutrient-rich foods not only taste delicious but also have been shown to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Here are some superfoods that can help you lower cholesterol, according to an article by WebMD.

Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a heart-healthy protein that can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Aim to include fatty fish like salmon in your diet at least twice a week for maximum benefits.

File photo of salmon | Image: Unsplash

Oils

Healthy oils such as olive oil, avocado oil, and flaxseed oil contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels when used in place of saturated or trans fats.

Whole grain bread

Opt for whole-grain bread instead of refined white bread to increase your intake of soluble fibre, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Whole grains also contain nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote heart health.

Whole grain bread | Image: Unsplash

Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health. Enjoy them fresh or frozen as a tasty and nutritious snack or add them to smoothies, oatmeal, or salads.

Avocados

Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, and plant sterols, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Add slices of avocado to salads, sandwiches, or smoothies for a creamy and nutritious boost.

Beans

Beans, including black beans, chickpeas, and lentils, are high in soluble fibre, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Add beans to soups, stews, salads, or casseroles for a filling and heart-healthy meal.

Nuts

File photo of almonds | Image: Unsplash

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, fibre, and plant sterols, all of which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Enjoy a handful of nuts as a snack or add them to salads, yoghurt, or oatmeal for added crunch and flavour.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, antioxidants that have been shown to improve heart health by lowering LDL cholesterol levels and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Enjoy a small piece of dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content as an occasional treat.

Spinach

Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable that is rich in lutein, fibre, and antioxidants, all of which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Include spinach in salads, omelettes, stir-fries, or smoothies for a delicious and heart-healthy boost.