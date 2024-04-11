×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Superfoods You Can Rely On During Periods To Reduce Pain

Have a look at how superfoods such as berries, and salmon can prove beneficial and reduce stress during your periods.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Berries
Berries | Image:istock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When it comes to enhancing menstrual health, no singular food holds the key. However, integrating certain nutrient-rich whole foods into one’s diet can significantly ease the monthly ordeal. Medical studies suggest that incorporating superfoods into meals during menstrual cycles can offer extensive benefits. According to a Medical News Today report, eating superfoods can be of great aid during your periods given the nutrient content that can offer numerous benefits, including reducing pain, combating inflammation, aiding hormone regulation, and promoting overall well-being.

Leafy veggies

Leafy green vegetables, for instance, emerge as nutritional powerhouses during menstruation. Their high iron content is crucial for replenishing the blood's iron reserves, which may deplete due to blood loss, leading to fatigue. Furthermore, these greens are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that promote health and combat menstrual symptoms.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Salmon

Salmon, a fatty fish abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, stands out for its anti-inflammatory capabilities, which leads to offering women relief from cramps and bloating. The essential fatty acids found in salmon are also vital for mood regulation, easing the emotional upheavals commonly associated with premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

Advertisement

Berries

Berries come into play with due to their high in antioxidant profile, including the presence of vitamin C and flavonoids that further reduces inflammation. These components work together to reduce the oxidative stress, which can intensify menstrual discomfort such as cramps.

Advertisement
Imager credit: Unsplash
Imager credit: Unsplash

Yoghurt

Yogurt's probiotic content supports gut health, essential for maintaining overall well-being during menstruation. It helps regulate digestion, easing bloating and other gastrointestinal issues that often accompany periods. Additionally, its calcium content plays a role in muscle relaxation, providing relief from menstrual cramps.

Advertisement

Turmeric

Turmeric, known for containing curcumin, a compound that boast of strong anti-inflammatory properties. It addresses the inflammation that can exacerbate menstrual pain, making it a valuable addition to the diet for those seeking to lessen menstrual discomfort and mood swings associated with PMS.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Texas

3 minutes ago
Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

10 minutes ago
A Texas woman found out she did not have cancer after two rounds of chemotherapy.

Texas Woman Cancer

28 minutes ago
#CongAGLScam

Setback for Congress

36 minutes ago
“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”.

PM Modi on Leadership

38 minutes ago
Jyotika

Jyotika On Solo Films

39 minutes ago
Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

Seller's Spiky Haircut

an hour ago
Kottayam witnesses intense battle between two Kerala Congress factions

Terror Threat in J&K

an hour ago
Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia

GT vs RR thriller

an hour ago
Raaj Kumar Anand

Raaj Kumar Anand

an hour ago
Rashid Khan

GT beat RR by 3 wickets

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Love story

Janhvi Dating Shikhar

an hour ago
Yash

Yash Not In Ramayan?

an hour ago
Mickey 17

Mickey 17 Trailer

an hour ago
Romeo And Juliet posters

Racial Abuse Controversy

an hour ago
Harini Sundarajan

Tamil Actor Slams Trolls

an hour ago
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Real Weapons In BMCM

an hour ago
Bryan Johnson Shared Pictured Of His Anti Ageing Transformation

Johnson's Age Reversal

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'At this age...': Karthik gives Shahid Afridi an RKO with SAVAGE remark

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone

    World7 hours ago

  3. Suryakumar Yadav lifts lid on MI's mood under Hardik when returned

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo