Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

The Atkins Diet: How This 50-years-old Approach Can Help You Achieve A Healthy Lifestyle

The main aim of The Atkins' Diet is to focus on protein and fats.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Atkins Diet: 50-years-old Approach For A Healthy Lifestyle
Atkins Diet: 50-years-old Approach For A Healthy Lifestyle | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Atkins Diet dates back to the 1960s when heart specialist Robert C. Atkins devised a popular low-carbohydrate eating plan. The main aim was to focus on protein and fats. However, like any other diet, this one also has several phases for weight loss and maintenance. It starts out with a very low-carbohydrate eating plan. 

Understanding The Atkins diet 

Also called the Atkins Nutritional Approach, the main aim of the diet is to change your eating habits to help you lose weight. It is considered to be a healthy lifelong approach to eating. According to Mayo Clinic, the main dietary focus of the Atkins Diet is eating a balanced diet that includes carbohydrates, protein, and fats for optimal weight loss. 

As per this form of diet, one does not need to avoid fatty cuts of meat or excess fat. Rather, controlling carbs is something which is important. The Atkins Diet blames carbs for multiple health issues. As per the diet, this leads to blood sugar imbalances, weight gain and heart problems. 

Why follow The Atkins Diet

Follow the Atkins diet if you want a diet that restricts certain carbs to help you lose weight; if you want to change your eating habits; have medical concerns that this diet can help and improve. 

Four phases of Atkins diet 

The four phases of an Atkins diet are: 

Phase 1: Induction

In this phase, one is required to cut out almost all carbohydrates from their diet. You can eat just 20 grams of net carbs a day, mainly from vegetables.
In this phase, you focus on protein, such as fish and shellfish, poultry, meat, eggs, and cheese, at every meal. You don't need to limit oils and fats. However, you can’t have most fruits, sugary baked goods, breads, pastas, grains, nuts or alcohol.

Phase 2: Balancing

In this phase, you keep eating a minimum of 12 to 15 grams of net carbs as foundation vegetables. You also need to avoid foods with added sugar. 

Phase 3: Pre-maintenance

In this phase, you need to keep increasing the range of foods you can eat, including fruits, starchy vegetables and whole grains. 

Phase 4: Lifetime maintenance

You move into this phase when you reach your goal weight. Following this, you can stick to this particular way of eating for the rest of your life. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

