Updated April 8th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Tips For Parents To Keep Babies and Toddlers Safe From Heatstroke, Dehydration, Sunburn

By following these expert-backed tips and staying vigilant, parents can help protect their babies and toddlers from the dangers of summer heat and sun exposure.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tips For Parents To Keep Babies and Toddlers Safe From Heatstroke
Tips For Parents To Keep Babies and Toddlers Safe From Heatstroke | Image:Unsplash
Global warming is on the rise and this year is predicted to be one of the hottest summers in India. As much as it is difficult for everyone, babies go through extra problems due to the heat. So, it is important for parents to take proactive measures to protect their little ones from the heat and sun-related hazards during the summer months.

Babies and toddlers are particularly vulnerable to heatstroke, dehydration, sunburn, and other heat-related illnesses, so it's of prime importance to prioritise their safety and well-being. Here are some expert-backed tips to help parents keep their babies and toddlers safe and healthy during the summer.

Keep your babies hydrated | Image: Unsplash

Hydration

Infants and young children are at increased risk of dehydration due to their smaller body size and higher metabolic rate. Ensure that your baby stays well-hydrated by offering breast milk, formula, or water frequently, especially during hot weather. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), babies under six months of age should be offered breast milk or formula exclusively, while older babies can also be given small sips of water between feedings.

Correct clothes and fabrics

Dress your baby or toddler in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen to help regulate their body temperature and prevent overheating. Choose light colours that reflect sunlight rather than absorbing heat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), babies should be dressed in one additional layer than adults in hot weather.

Breathable clothes for summer | Image: Unsplash

Seek shade

Keep babies and toddlers out of direct sunlight as much as possible, especially during peak sun hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Seek shade under trees, umbrellas, or canopies when spending time outdoors, and use stroller shades or sun hats with wide brims to provide additional protection from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Keep them cool

Keep babies and toddlers cool and comfortable by creating a cool and well-ventilated environment indoors. Use fans, air conditioning, or portable air conditioners to maintain a comfortable temperature, especially during heatwaves. Give them cool baths or showers to help lower body temperature and provide relief from the heat.

Keep your babies cool | Image: Unsplash

Be vigilant

Learn to recognise the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke in babies and toddlers, including fussiness, lethargy, rapid breathing, flushed skin, and lack of sweat. According to WebMD, “ If your child's urine is dark in colour, rather than clear or light yellow, they may be becoming dehydrated.” If you suspect that your child is experiencing heat-related illness, move them to a cooler environment, feed them fluids, and seek medical attention immediately.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

