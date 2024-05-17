Advertisement

Back pain is a prevalent discomfort during pregnancy, affecting up to 70% of individuals. While minor discomforts may find relief through rest or massage, managing severe back pain often necessitates comprehensive strategies. Explore the causes, treatments, and lifestyle adjustments recommended by experts to mitigate severe back pain during pregnancy.

Understanding the causes of severe back pain

The onset of severe back pain during pregnancy can be attributed to various factors. As the body accommodates the growing fetus, additional weight strains the back, while shifts in posture due to the expanding uterus can exacerbate discomfort, especially in the second and third trimesters. Hormonal changes in the first trimester, softening cartilage and loosening joints, may also contribute to early back pain. Moreover, certain pregnancy complications, such as preterm labor or urinary tract infections, can manifest as sudden onset back pain.

Treatment strategies for severe back pain

Managing severe back pain during pregnancy entails a multifaceted approach encompassing lifestyle adjustments, clothing choices, massage therapy, and tailored exercise regimens.

Lifestyle adjustments

Avoid heavy lifting and maintain proper posture, particularly when sitting.

Opt for supportive footwear and consider wearing abdominal support garments to alleviate strain on back muscles.

Image credit: Unsplash

Massage therapy

Prenatal massage offers relief from back pain and promotes relaxation, reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Regular but controlled exercise

Engage in physiotherapy tailored to improve back strength and flexibility. Consider low-impact exercises such as swimming, water aerobics, and yoga, with modifications to ensure safety and efficacy.



Expert Insights and Research Findings

Experts emphasise the importance of distinguishing between typical lower back pain and pelvic girdle pain to tailor exercise recommendations effectively, as per a Healthline report. Research suggests that exercise, when performed safely, can alleviate back pain and enhance overall well-being during pregnancy, according to a Healthline report.. Physiotherapy, swimming, water aerobics, and yoga emerge as beneficial modalities to alleviate discomfort and promote physical fitness.

Navigating pregnancy with comfort and confidence

As you embark on the journey of pregnancy, prioritize your physical well-being by implementing evidence-based strategies to alleviate severe back pain. Consult with healthcare professionals and certified massage therapists specializing in prenatal care to customize a comprehensive approach that addresses your unique needs and fosters a smoother pregnancy experience.