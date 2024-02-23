Advertisement

Superfoods are the new ‘trend’ in the health, fitness and wellness circles. They are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that not only promote overall health but also support weight loss by boosting metabolism, curbing cravings, and increasing satiety. While weight loss can be a daunting journey, you can make it nourishing as well as interesting with a balanced, healthy, and tasty diet. As per WebMD, “ A healthy diet with a variety of superfoods will help you maintain your weight, fight disease, and live longer.” Here are five superfoods that are effective for weight loss.

Avocado

Creamy, delicious, and incredibly versatile, avocados are a powerhouse of nutrients that can aid in weight loss. Rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, avocados help keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer periods, reducing the likelihood of overeating. They also contain fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes a healthy gut microbiome. Add sliced avocado to salads, smoothies, or whole-grain toast for a nutritious and satisfying meal or snack.

Avocado is a potent superfood | Image: Pexels

Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are not only bursting with flavour but also packed with antioxidants and fibre. These low-calorie fruits are excellent for weight loss as they help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and promote satiety. Enjoy a handful of fresh berries as a snack, or add them to yogurt, oatmeal, or salads for a nutritious and delicious boost.

Quinoa

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is prized for its high protein content and impressive nutritional profile. It's a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans. Quinoa is also rich in fibre, which aids in digestion and helps keep you feeling full for longer. Swap out refined grains like white rice or pasta for quinoa in salads, stir-fries, or as a side dish to support your weight loss goals.

Everything green - saag and more

Leafy greens are nutritious and low in calories | Image: Unsplash

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, sarso, and methi are nutritional powerhouses that are low in calories and high in essential nutrients. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate, which support overall health and weight loss. Incorporate leafy greens into your meals by adding them to salads, smoothies, soups, or stir-fries for a nutrient-packed boost.

Chia seeds

If ‘chota packet bada dhamaka’ were a food, chia seeds would qualify to be one. Chia seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses that pack a big punch when it comes to weight loss. These tiny seeds are loaded with fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, which help regulate blood sugar levels, promote satiety, and reduce cravings. When mixed with liquid, chia seeds form a gel-like consistency that can help you feel fuller for longer. Add chia seeds to smoothies, yoghurt, oatmeal, or salads for an extra boost of nutrition and texture.