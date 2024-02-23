Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Top Superfoods You Must Add To Your Diet If Weight Loss Is A Part Of Your Fitness Goal

While weight loss can be a daunting journey, you can make it nourishing as well as interesting with a balanced, healthy, and tasty diet.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Berries
Top Superfoods To Add To Your Diet For Weight Loss | Image:istock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Superfoods are the new ‘trend’ in the health, fitness and wellness circles. They are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that not only promote overall health but also support weight loss by boosting metabolism, curbing cravings, and increasing satiety. While weight loss can be a daunting journey, you can make it nourishing as well as interesting with a balanced, healthy, and tasty diet. As per WebMD, “ A healthy diet with a variety of superfoods will help you maintain your weight, fight disease, and live longer.” Here are five superfoods that are effective for weight loss.

Avocado

Creamy, delicious, and incredibly versatile, avocados are a powerhouse of nutrients that can aid in weight loss. Rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, avocados help keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer periods, reducing the likelihood of overeating. They also contain fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes a healthy gut microbiome. Add sliced avocado to salads, smoothies, or whole-grain toast for a nutritious and satisfying meal or snack.

Avocado is a potent superfood | Image: Pexels

Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are not only bursting with flavour but also packed with antioxidants and fibre. These low-calorie fruits are excellent for weight loss as they help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and promote satiety. Enjoy a handful of fresh berries as a snack, or add them to yogurt, oatmeal, or salads for a nutritious and delicious boost.

Quinoa

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is prized for its high protein content and impressive nutritional profile. It's a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans. Quinoa is also rich in fibre, which aids in digestion and helps keep you feeling full for longer. Swap out refined grains like white rice or pasta for quinoa in salads, stir-fries, or as a side dish to support your weight loss goals.

Everything green - saag and more

Leafy greens are nutritious and low in calories | Image: Unsplash

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, sarso, and methi are nutritional powerhouses that are low in calories and high in essential nutrients. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate, which support overall health and weight loss. Incorporate leafy greens into your meals by adding them to salads, smoothies, soups, or stir-fries for a nutrient-packed boost.

Chia seeds

If ‘chota packet bada dhamaka’ were a food, chia seeds would qualify to be one. Chia seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses that pack a big punch when it comes to weight loss. These tiny seeds are loaded with fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, which help regulate blood sugar levels, promote satiety, and reduce cravings. When mixed with liquid, chia seeds form a gel-like consistency that can help you feel fuller for longer. Add chia seeds to smoothies, yoghurt, oatmeal, or salads for an extra boost of nutrition and texture.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

12 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

15 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

15 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

15 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

15 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

15 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

15 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

16 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

18 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

21 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Play resumes after lunch

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Kalpataru Projects rises 9% on emerging lowest bidder

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Airtel Digital TV, Culver Max to launch anime entertainment channel

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. What Is Bubble Tea? History, Recipe, And More

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. Surrogacy Rules Changed: Donor Gametes Allowed for Couples

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo