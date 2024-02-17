Advertisement

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister always advocates for healthy lifestyle. According to media reports, Mr Sunak follows a very intense form of intermittent fasting. In this method, he fasts for 36 hours straight. Sources close to him say that he stops eating at 5pm on and this fast continues till Tuesday 5 am. What is this form of intermittent fasting and what are its benefits? Let us find out.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is not about restricting food but rather about changing when you eat. It cycles between periods of eating and fasting, allowing the body to burn stored fat for energy. Common IF methods include the 16/8 method (16 hours of fasting, 8 hours of eating) and the 5:2 method (eating normally for five days and drastically reducing calories for two non-consecutive days). However, Mr Sunak's method is different from both of these commonly followed IF routines.

PM Sunak only has water, teas and zero-calorie drinks during fasting | Image: Unsplash

What is Rishi Sunak’s intermittent fasting method?

The Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK fasts for 36 hours at a stretch, where he only drinks water, tea, and calorie-free drinks. He does this fast as a part of his general healthy lifestyle plan that he likes to stick to. This is more intense than the 16/8 or 5:2 method as it includes fasting for a really long duration.

Benefits of this intermittent fasting diet

Representative image of intermittent fasting | Freepik

By limiting the window during which one can eat, intermittent fasting encourages weight loss by lowering total caloric intake.

Fasting for a long, continuous period can detoxify your body. But make sure you have a set and disciplined routine and complete your calorie needs in the eating period.

This approach has shown promise in improving metabolic health. It helps regulate insulin levels, potentially lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Studies suggest that intermittent fasting may have neuroprotective effects, potentially reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline.