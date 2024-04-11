×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Understand Common Reasons Behind Your Lips Turning Black - Check Out Remedies

Have a look at the reasons and how to overcome the blackening of lips.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Darkening of lips
Darkening of lips | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Changes in lip color can raise alarms, signaling potential health or lifestyle issues that need addressing. Experts stress the importance of consulting healthcare professionals for accurate diagnoses and tailored advice. This proactive approach can unveil the root cause, guiding effective treatments or lifestyle tweaks.

Impact of smoking on your lip colour

One prevalent cause of lip discoloration is smoking. Tobacco smoke is laden with harmful chemicals, that are known to diminish one's blood flow to the lips and progressively darkening their colour. The continuous exposure only aggravates the condition, leading to a sustained dark colour.

Sun exposure: A double-edged sword

The sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays, while beneficial in moderation, can harm the lips' delicate skin if overexposed without protection. This can trigger hyperpigmentation, resulting in darker lips. To combat this state, utilizing lip care products that have SPF is crucial for protection against UV damage.

The role of hydration

Dehydration stands as a notable contributor to lip darkening. Insufficient water intake leads to dry, chapped lips and allows toxins to accumulate, manifesting as darker lips. It's vital to maintain adequate hydration to ensure lips remain healthy and well-hydrated.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

Lifestyle habits and lip health

People's daily habits, from excessive caffeine intake to constant lip licking, can darken lips over time. Caffeine also leads to dehydration, exacerbating dryness, while licking lips strips them of natural moisture, leading to darkening.

Natural remedies for brighter lips

For those individuals who are seeking to lighten their lip colour, natural remedies offer a simple to follow solutions. Lemon, known for its melanin-inhibiting properties, can be applied by people that are facing decolouring every night for increasing the chance of potential lightening effects within a month. Aloe Vera, which is another powerful ingredient, can be used daily to reduce melanin production, promoting lighter lips. These methods, endorsed by Healthline, provide a holistic approach to restoring lip health.

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Texas

3 minutes ago
Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

10 minutes ago
A Texas woman found out she did not have cancer after two rounds of chemotherapy.

Texas Woman Cancer

29 minutes ago
#CongAGLScam

Setback for Congress

36 minutes ago
“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”.

PM Modi on Leadership

38 minutes ago
Jyotika

Jyotika On Solo Films

39 minutes ago
Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

Seller's Spiky Haircut

an hour ago
Kottayam witnesses intense battle between two Kerala Congress factions

Terror Threat in J&K

an hour ago
Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia

GT vs RR thriller

an hour ago
Raaj Kumar Anand

Raaj Kumar Anand

an hour ago
Rashid Khan

GT beat RR by 3 wickets

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Love story

Janhvi Dating Shikhar

an hour ago
Yash

Yash Not In Ramayan?

an hour ago
Mickey 17

Mickey 17 Trailer

an hour ago
Romeo And Juliet posters

Racial Abuse Controversy

an hour ago
Harini Sundarajan

Tamil Actor Slams Trolls

an hour ago
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Real Weapons In BMCM

an hour ago
Bryan Johnson Shared Pictured Of His Anti Ageing Transformation

Johnson's Age Reversal

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'At this age...': Karthik gives Shahid Afridi an RKO with SAVAGE remark

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone

    World7 hours ago

  3. Suryakumar Yadav lifts lid on MI's mood under Hardik when returned

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo