Heat waves are getting more and more severe in many parts of the country. The hot winds, the humidity and harsh rays of sun is making it very difficult to stay hydrated in this weather. While it is a tough time for everyone, there are people who are more severely affected by the heat wave and need more protection and precaution. UNICEF’s guidelines have a list of dos and don’ts for infants, children and pregnant women to stay safe in the summer season.

Guidelines for Infants and children

Check regularly if your child is thirsty, sweating, feeling hot, vomiting, has a dry and sticky mouth, or having constant headaches. If your child is not responding properly, has a high fever, is dizzy or is breathing fast, take them to a nearby health facility immediately.

Make sure that your child is clothed loosely as this can help prevent heat rashes and becoming too hot. The fabric should be light, airy and breathable.

Check that your child is well hydrated. They may not be aware of what dehydration and heat stress feel like. Breastfeed infants under 6 months exclusively. Breastfeeding mothers should drink plenty of water as dehydration can affect breast milk production.​ Children aged 6 months and over should drink water regularly throughout the day.\

Shield infants from heat | Image: Unsplash

Do not give infants medication if they are showing signs of being overheated without consulting a health provider or doctor. Self-medication cures nothing.

Never leave infants and children in closed spaces without ventilation, such as cars or rooms with closed windows.

Letting your children play outside for long hours when it is hot is not ideal, especially without keeping an eye on them. Have them rest every 30 minutes when exercising or playing outside. Exercising or playing in high temperatures can lead to dehydration.

Guidelines for pregnant women

Schedule medical visits and any tasks for when it is less hot in the day to prevent exposure to yourself and your unborn baby. Choose a favourable time of the day like early morning or evening, when the sun is not on the top of your head.

Sleep in cooler areas, such as on the lower floors of the building, when possible.

Pregnant women should rest and take care | Image: Unsplash

Do not do too much activity when it is hot outside. Try to avoid going out if it is over 40 °C.

It is important to rest when possible and share workloads with others.

Pregnant women can exercise with low or moderate intensity as long as they feel comfortable and are hydrating and resting properly.​