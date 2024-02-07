English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Veganuary: How Jackfruit Serves As A Great Substitute For Plant Eaters

As people swear by Veganuary, here is how incorporating Jackfruit in your diet will help all the plant eaters.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Veganuary 2024: What Is Jackfruit - Health Benefits And More
Veganuary 2024: What Is Jackfruit - Health Benefits And More | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Native to South India, Jackfruit is an exotic fruit grown in tropical regions of the world. It is a part of the Moraceae plant family. This also includes fig, mulberry and breadfruit. One bizarre feature of jackfruit is its unusually large size. It is the largest tree fruit in the world and can be around 35 kgs in weight. 

Jackfruits are massively used by vegans as a meat substitute due to its texture. The most commonly consumed part of jackfruit is the flesh, also called fruit pods. It is edible both when ripe and unripe. 

File photo of jackfruit | Image: Unsplash

As people swear by Veganuary this year, here are a few benefits of including jackfruit in your regular diet. 

High on nutrients 

Jackfruit is known for its impressive nutrition profile. It contains a moderate amount of calories. Approximately 92 per cent of these calories come from carbs. However, the remaining come from protein and a small amount of fat. Also, jackfruit contains a tiny part of almost every vitamin and mineral that is essential for healthy functioning. 

Prevents skin problems 

This fruit provides several nutrients and antioxidants, such as vitamin C. All the skincare enthusiasts know how beneficial Vitamin C is for skin health. There are also reports that suggest  that eating it may slow the aging of your skin.

File photo of jackfruit | Image: Unsplash

Maintains blood sugar level 

Jackfruit has several properties that help in the maintenance of blood sugar level. Jackfruits have a low glycemic index. It also has all the required fibre which helps in slowing digestion and helps prevent blood sugar spikes. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

