Native to South India, Jackfruit is an exotic fruit grown in tropical regions of the world. It is a part of the Moraceae plant family. This also includes fig, mulberry and breadfruit. One bizarre feature of jackfruit is its unusually large size. It is the largest tree fruit in the world and can be around 35 kgs in weight.

Jackfruits are massively used by vegans as a meat substitute due to its texture. The most commonly consumed part of jackfruit is the flesh, also called fruit pods. It is edible both when ripe and unripe.

File photo of jackfruit | Image: Unsplash

As people swear by Veganuary this year, here are a few benefits of including jackfruit in your regular diet.

High on nutrients

Jackfruit is known for its impressive nutrition profile. It contains a moderate amount of calories. Approximately 92 per cent of these calories come from carbs. However, the remaining come from protein and a small amount of fat. Also, jackfruit contains a tiny part of almost every vitamin and mineral that is essential for healthy functioning.

Prevents skin problems

This fruit provides several nutrients and antioxidants, such as vitamin C. All the skincare enthusiasts know how beneficial Vitamin C is for skin health. There are also reports that suggest that eating it may slow the aging of your skin.

File photo of jackfruit | Image: Unsplash

Maintains blood sugar level

Jackfruit has several properties that help in the maintenance of blood sugar level. Jackfruits have a low glycemic index. It also has all the required fibre which helps in slowing digestion and helps prevent blood sugar spikes.