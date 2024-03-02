Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Vitamins And Minerals That Keep Your Eyes Healthy, Their Natural Sources To Add To Your Diet

Healthy eyes are very important for us. A clear vision is a privilege that we should be grateful for and eat right to maintain that.

Broccoli has Vitamin C
Broccoli has Vitamin C | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Maintaining good eye health is important as it is one of our primary senses. While genetics and lifestyle factors play a role, adding vitamins and minerals in your diet can support healthy vision and reduce the risk of eye-related issues. Here are some essential vitamins and minerals for eye health and their natural food sources.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy vision, particularly night vision and the prevention of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Foods rich in vitamin A include carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, apricots, and eggs. Consuming these foods regularly can help support optimal eye function and protect against vision loss.

Carrots are full of Vitamin A | Image: Unsplash

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the eyes from oxidative stress and inflammation, which can contribute to the development of cataracts and AMD. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, as well as strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, and broccoli, are excellent sources of vitamin C. Including these foods in your diet can help promote healthy eyes and reduce the risk of eye-related diseases.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is another antioxidant that plays a crucial role in protecting the eyes from oxidative damage and inflammation. Nuts and seeds such as almonds, sunflower seeds, and hazelnuts, as well as spinach, avocado, and sweet potatoes, are rich sources of vitamin E. Incorporating these foods into your diet can help support eye health and reduce the risk of age-related vision problems.

Avocado has Vitamin E | Image: Unsplash

Zinc

Zinc is a mineral that plays a vital role in maintaining healthy vision and preventing conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts. Foods high in zinc include oysters, poultry, beans, nuts, and whole grains. Consuming adequate amounts of zinc-rich foods can help support optimal eye function and protect against vision loss.

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoids that help protect the eyes from harmful blue light and reduce the risk of cataracts and AMD. Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens, as well as corn, peas, and eggs, are excellent sources of lutein and zeaxanthin. Including these foods in your diet can help promote healthy vision and protect your eyes from age-related damage.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:18 IST

