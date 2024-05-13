Advertisement

For asthma sufferers, the summer season can present unique challenges, particularly when faced with high humidity levels and increased exposure to dust. These environmental factors can trigger asthma symptoms and exacerbate flare-ups, making it important to take proactive measures to manage the condition effectively.

By implementing targeted strategies and adhering to expert recommendations, individuals with asthma can minimise the risk of flare-ups and enjoy a safer and more comfortable summer. Here's how to prevent asthma flare-ups in summer due to humidity and dust, supported by official medical sources:

Maintain indoor air quality

Invest in a high-quality air purifier with a HEPA filter to remove dust, pollen, and other airborne allergens from indoor spaces. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), reducing indoor air pollutants can help improve respiratory health and reduce asthma symptoms.

Control humidity levels

Use a dehumidifier to maintain optimal humidity levels in your home, ideally between 30% to 50%. Excess humidity can promote the growth of mould and dust mites, triggering asthma symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends controlling humidity to prevent mould growth and reduce asthma triggers.

Asthma | Image: Freepik

Keep living spaces clean

Regularly clean and dust your home to remove allergens and irritants that can worsen asthma symptoms. Vacuum carpets and upholstery with a HEPA-filtered vacuum cleaner, and wash bedding and curtains in hot water weekly to eliminate dust mites. The American Lung Association advises individuals with asthma to create a dust-free environment to minimise triggers.

Practise good allergy management

Take steps to manage seasonal allergies, which can exacerbate asthma symptoms during the summer months. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) recommends keeping windows closed, using allergen-proof bedding, and taking allergy medications as prescribed by your healthcare provider to control symptoms and prevent asthma flare-ups.

Stay indoors during high pollen counts

Monitor pollen counts in your area and limit outdoor activities during times of peak pollen levels. The National Asthma Council Australia advises asthma sufferers to stay indoors on windy days when pollen is prevalent and to keep windows and doors closed to prevent pollen from entering the home.