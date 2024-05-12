Advertisement

Bloating, characterised by a feeling of fullness, discomfort, and abdominal distension, is a common digestive issue that can occur for various reasons. From dietary choices to lifestyle factors, understanding the causes of bloating is essential for effective prevention and treatment. Here are some insights into what causes bloating and ways to prevent and alleviate this uncomfortable condition.

Bloating | Image: Unsplash

Causes of bloating

Bloating often occurs as a result of poor digestion, such as difficulty breaking down certain foods, incomplete digestion of carbohydrates, or fermentation of undigested food by gut bacteria.

Excessive gas production in the digestive tract, caused by swallowing air while eating, consuming gas-producing foods, or bacterial fermentation of undigested carbohydrates, can lead to bloating. According to WebMD, “The most common way you get gas into your gut is to swallow it. Everyone gets gas in their intestines when they eat, but some people’s bodies react more severely to it, which can cause bloating.”

Retaining excess fluid in the body, often due to hormonal fluctuations, high sodium intake, or certain medical conditions like kidney or liver disease, can contribute to bloating and water retention.

Intolerances to certain foods or ingredients, such as lactose, gluten, or fructose, can cause bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort in sensitive individuals.

Consuming large meals or eating too quickly can overwhelm the digestive system, leading to bloating and discomfort as the body struggles to process the excess food.

Prevention and remedies

Practise mindful eating habits, such as chewing food thoroughly, eating slowly, and savouring each bite. This allows for better digestion and reduces the likelihood of swallowing air, which can contribute to bloating.

Identify and avoid foods that commonly trigger bloating, such as beans, cruciferous vegetables, dairy products, artificial sweeteners, and carbonated beverages. Experiment with a low FODMAP diet to identify specific food intolerances and sensitivities.

Include probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi in your diet to promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria and improve digestion. Probiotic supplements may also be beneficial for some individuals.

Bloating | Image: Pexels

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help prevent fluid retention and promote regular bowel movements. Limit consumption of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration and exacerbate bloating.

Consider incorporating herbal teas or supplements that have natural digestive properties, such as peppermint, ginger, fennel, or chamomile. These herbs can help soothe the digestive tract, reduce gas, and alleviate bloating.

Engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, jogging, yoga, or cycling, to promote healthy digestion, reduce bloating, and relieve stress, which can contribute to digestive discomfort.

If bloating persists despite dietary and lifestyle modifications, consult with a healthcare professional to rule out underlying medical conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).