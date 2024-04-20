What Causes Wake-Up Strokes And How To Treat Them?

Advertisement

Wake-up strokes, a critical medical condition predominantly affecting the elderly and women, occur when individuals experience stroke symptoms upon waking. This form of stroke is marked by sudden neurological deficits that were not present before sleep, challenging both patients and healthcare providers.

A wake-up stroke presents symptoms akin to other strokes, including difficulty with speech, confusion, facial drooping or weakness, numbness in the limbs, and a severe headache. These signs can vary depending on which area of the brain is affected. Additional symptoms such as sudden one-sided body weakness, vision problems, and speech difficulties are indicators that immediate medical intervention is required to prevent further brain damage.

Risk factors and prevalence

The underlying causes of wake-up strokes mirror those of typical strokes, such as blood clots and high blood pressure, with lifestyle factors like smoking, diabetes, and obesity also contributing. Individuals with cardiovascular diseases or diabetes are particularly susceptible. Remarkably, wake-up strokes constitute about 20 per cent of all stroke cases, with occurrences more frequent in older individuals and women, particularly during winter months. The reasons for these demographic disparities remain under study, but factors like atrial fibrillation, a condition more common with age, play a significant role.

Image credit: Unpslash

Diagnosis and treatment

Diagnosing a wake-up stroke involves imaging tests such as CT scans or MRIs to assess the extent of brain damage. Treatment protocols emphasize the importance of treating the time the patient was last seen without symptoms as the stroke's onset time. This precision is crucial as the efficacy of interventions like thrombolysis or endovascular procedures largely depends on the timing of onset.

For those affected, immediate hospitalization is critical, and treatments may include medications to dissolve clots or mechanical thrombectomy to restore blood flow. Following acute management, rehabilitation therapies are essential for recovery, helping patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

