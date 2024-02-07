Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

What Goes In A Balanced Diet? Nutritional Foods You Should Add To Your Daily Meals

A well-rounded and balanced diet consists of a variety of food groups in appropriate proportions. Here are foods that you can add to your daily meal.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is A Balanced Diet?
What Is A Balanced Diet? | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maintaining a balanced diet is crucial for health and well-being, providing the body with the necessary nutrients for optimal functioning. A diet full of essential nutrients in the right amount makes sure that you stay fit and healthy. Adopting a varied and balanced approach to eating contributes to overall well-being, supports energy levels, and helps prevent nutritional deficiencies. A well-rounded and balanced diet consists of a variety of food groups in appropriate proportions. Here's a breakdown of what goes into a balanced diet.

Fruits and vegetables

These form the foundation of a balanced diet. Rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants, fruits and vegetables contribute to overall health and support various bodily functions. Aim for a colourful assortment to ensure a diverse range of nutrients.

Whole grains

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole wheat provide complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential nutrients. They contribute to sustained energy levels, support digestion, and offer a range of vitamins and minerals.

Lean proteins

Protein is essential for muscle repair, growth, and overall body function. Include lean sources such as poultry, fish, beans, lentils, tofu, and nuts. Diversifying protein sources ensures a well-rounded amino acid profile.

Healthy fats

Include sources of healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. These fats are crucial for brain health, hormone production, and absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.\

Dairy or dairy alternatives

Calcium is vital for bone health, and dairy or fortified dairy alternatives like almond or soy milk can provide this essential nutrient. Additionally, dairy products offer protein and other essential vitamins.

Hydration

Water is a fundamental component of a balanced diet. Staying adequately hydrated supports digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall bodily functions. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water per day, adjusting based on individual needs and activity levels.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement