What Is 100-Day Cough? Know Causes, Symptoms Of This Condition Affecting Infants

Also called whooping cough, 100-days cough is medically referred to as pertussis. This highly contagious respiratory infection is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. If not treated on time, it can prove to be life threatening for infants and children.

File photo of man coughing | Image: Unsplash

What is 100-day cough?

The 100-day cough has been making headlines recently after an increase in cases. It starts as a common cold which continues for weeks and even months. A very distinct sound occurs when a person takes a breath and is affected by this condition. Vaccination is one of the most preventive measures for this condition. The treatment, however, for this condition involves antibiotics.

Symptoms of 100-day cough

Early symptoms: Usually during 1-2 weeks of being affected, a person can experience a runny or stuffy nose, low-grade fever, mild cough. These symptoms can easily be mistaken for a common cold. Therefore, diagnosis can be tough.

Later symptoms: Usually 2-10 weeks after being affected, a person can experience extreme coughing fits which tend to get rough at night. These fits may end with a high-pitched whoop sound as the person inhales. Vomiting, fatigue, and difficulty breathing are some of the other symptoms.

Representational image of man affected with 100-day cough | Image: Unsplash

Causes of 100-day cough

The condition is caused because of the Bordetella pertussis bacterium. It is highly contagious and spreads easily when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even talks. Close contact with an infected individual can significantly increase the risk.

Treatment

The treatment mainly involves the use of vaccines such as diphtheria tetanus and pertussis for infants and children. Boosters are suggested in adults to maintain immunity. Vaccination is also recommended for pregnant women in order to build antibodies. It is also important to follow good respiratory hygiene.