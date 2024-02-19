What Is A Bloated Stomach? Understanding Causes And Symptoms | Image:Unsplash

Bloating is a common condition and we often take it very lightly. However, it is important to note that if not treated, it can cause adverse effects on your health. A bloated stomach, at first, is a feeling of tightness and pressure in your belly. It is accompanied by a visibly swollen abdomen which can make a person extremely uncomfortable.

File photo of stomach bloating | Image: Unsplash

Let’s understand the causes and symptoms of this condition.

Causes of bloating

Bloated stomachs can stem from a myriad of factors, ranging from dietary choices to medical conditions. Some common causes include:

Poor Dietary Habits: Consuming large meals or foods rich in fat, fiber, or artificial sweeteners can exacerbate bloating by delaying digestion and causing gas buildup. Eating hastily, chewing gum, or consuming carbonated drinks introduces excess air into the digestive tract, further contributing to abdominal discomfort and distention

Food Intolerances: Individuals with lactose intolerance, gluten sensitivity, or other food intolerances may suffer bloating due to their body's inability to properly digest certain substances.

Digestive Disorders: Conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can disturb digestive function, leading to bloating.

Fluid Retention: Hormonal fluctuations, like those experienced during menstruation or pregnancy, can lead to fluid retention and bloating. Excessive sodium intake can disrupt the body's fluid balance, causing bloating.

Stress: Psychological stress triggers the release of stress hormones, which can disrupt the gut-brain axis and lead to bloating. Stress alters gut motility and increases sensitivity to gastrointestinal discomfort. This can exacerbate bloating symptoms, as the gut and brain communicate bi-directionally.

Symptoms of bloating

Symptoms of bloating vary from person to person and may include.

Abdominal Distention: The abdomen appears visibly swollen or enlarged.

Gas and Flatulence: Excessive gas production can cause belching or flatulence, contributing to bloating.

Discomfort or Pain: Bloating may be accompanied by discomfort, cramping, or sharp pains in the abdominal region.

Changes in Bowel Habits: Some individuals may experience alterations in bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation, along with bloating.

With inputs from IANS