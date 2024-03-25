×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

What Is Dry Eye? Know Its Causes, Symptoms, Treatment

Understanding the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for dry eye syndrome can help manage this condition effectively.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Dry Eye?
What Is Dry Eye? | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dry eye syndrome, also known as dry eye disease, is a common condition that occurs when the eyes do not produce enough tears or when the tears evaporate too quickly. This can lead to discomfort, irritation, and inflammation of the eyes. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for dry eye syndrome can help manage this condition effectively.

Causes of Dry Eye

  • Dry eye syndrome can be caused by various factors
  • As we age, the production of tears may decrease, leading to dry eye symptoms.
  • Dry and windy climates, as well as exposure to smoke, dust, and air conditioning, can contribute to dry eye.
  • Certain medications, such as antihistamines, decongestants, antidepressants, and hormone replacement therapies, can cause dry eye symptoms as a side effect.
  • Conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disorders, and Sjögren's syndrome can affect tear production and quality, leading to dry eye.
  • LASIK surgery and other refractive surgeries can temporarily disrupt tear production and contribute to dry eye symptoms.
Dry eyes | Representative image: Unsplash

Symptoms of dry eye

The symptoms of dry eye syndrome may vary from person to person but commonly include

1. Dryness, itching, or burning sensation in the eyes
2. Redness and irritation of the eyes
3. Excessive tearing (a reflex response to dryness)
4. Blurred vision
5. Sensitivity to light
6. Feeling like something is in the eye
7. Difficulty wearing contact lenses comfortably

Advertisement

Treatment options for dry eye

Treatment for dry eye syndrome aims to relieve symptoms, improve tear production and quality, and prevent complications. Some common treatment options are

Advertisement
Dry eyes | Representative image: Unsplash
  • Over-the-counter artificial tear solutions can help lubricate the eyes and relieve dryness and discomfort.
  • Your eye doctor may prescribe medicated eye drops to reduce inflammation, increase tear production, or improve tear quality.
  • Tiny plugs inserted into the tear ducts can help block the drainage of tears, keeping the eyes moist and lubricated.
  • Applying warm compresses to the eyes can help stimulate tear production and relieve symptoms of dry eye.
  • Making changes such as using a humidifier, wearing sunglasses outdoors, taking regular breaks from digital screens, and staying hydrated can help alleviate dry eye symptoms.
  • Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil supplements, may help improve tear quality and reduce inflammation in the eyes.
Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Rohit reacts to chants

6 minutes ago
Benefits Of Consuming Mango Moong Salad In Summer

Mango Salad Benefits

6 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Nikitin Dheer as Raavan

Nikitin's Transformation

10 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Amlo Labs

12 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left)

BJP Moves to EC

16 minutes ago
'No Gifts, Only Vote For PM Modi': Telangana Man Requests Guests On Son's Wedding Day

Vote For PM Modi

17 minutes ago
Xiaomi SU7 launch

Xiaomi SU7 price target

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya, Shubman GIll

Did Gill ABUSE Pandya?

19 minutes ago
Tapsee and Mathias

Taapsee-Mathias Married

23 minutes ago
Nutritional Benefits Of Kidney Beans

Kidney Beans Benefits

26 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal Temple

an hour ago
Coal mining

Glencore can leave Aussie

an hour ago
Viral: 5-Ft Alligator Found Inside Python's Stomach

Python Eats Alligator

an hour ago
Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya

Hardik reception stuns KP

an hour ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

Gaza Cease-Fire

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

an hour ago
Playful Zodiac signs

Carefree Zodiac Signs

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  2. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Giving Tickets to Relatives Not Dynastic Politics: Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo