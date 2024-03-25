Advertisement

Dry eye syndrome, also known as dry eye disease, is a common condition that occurs when the eyes do not produce enough tears or when the tears evaporate too quickly. This can lead to discomfort, irritation, and inflammation of the eyes. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for dry eye syndrome can help manage this condition effectively.

Causes of Dry Eye

Dry eye syndrome can be caused by various factors

As we age, the production of tears may decrease, leading to dry eye symptoms.

Dry and windy climates, as well as exposure to smoke, dust, and air conditioning, can contribute to dry eye.

Certain medications, such as antihistamines, decongestants, antidepressants, and hormone replacement therapies, can cause dry eye symptoms as a side effect.

Conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disorders, and Sjögren's syndrome can affect tear production and quality, leading to dry eye.

LASIK surgery and other refractive surgeries can temporarily disrupt tear production and contribute to dry eye symptoms.

Dry eyes | Representative image: Unsplash

Symptoms of dry eye

The symptoms of dry eye syndrome may vary from person to person but commonly include

1. Dryness, itching, or burning sensation in the eyes

2. Redness and irritation of the eyes

3. Excessive tearing (a reflex response to dryness)

4. Blurred vision

5. Sensitivity to light

6. Feeling like something is in the eye

7. Difficulty wearing contact lenses comfortably

Advertisement

Treatment options for dry eye

Treatment for dry eye syndrome aims to relieve symptoms, improve tear production and quality, and prevent complications. Some common treatment options are

Advertisement

Dry eyes | Representative image: Unsplash

Over-the-counter artificial tear solutions can help lubricate the eyes and relieve dryness and discomfort.

Your eye doctor may prescribe medicated eye drops to reduce inflammation, increase tear production, or improve tear quality.

Tiny plugs inserted into the tear ducts can help block the drainage of tears, keeping the eyes moist and lubricated.

Applying warm compresses to the eyes can help stimulate tear production and relieve symptoms of dry eye.

Making changes such as using a humidifier, wearing sunglasses outdoors, taking regular breaks from digital screens, and staying hydrated can help alleviate dry eye symptoms.

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil supplements, may help improve tear quality and reduce inflammation in the eyes.