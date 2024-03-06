Advertisement

Five people allegedly fell sick after having a mouth freshener at a Gurugram restaurant. The five individuals complained of a burning sensation in their mouths and soon they started puking blood. A video of the group screaming and crying in agony, with the patrons vomiting blood has gone viral on social media. Reports have confirmed that the mouth freshener at Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90 had dry ice mixed in it, which deteriorated the health of the customers. So, what is dry ice and how is it harmful for humans?

What is dry ice?

Dry ice, scientifically known as solid carbon dioxide (CO2), is a unique substance that exists in a solid state at a temperature of -78.5°C (-109.3°F). Unlike regular ice, which is made of frozen water, dry ice is created by compressing and cooling carbon dioxide gas until it solidifies, without passing through a liquid phase. This process results in a dense, white solid that sublimates directly into carbon dioxide gas when exposed to warmer temperatures, without leaving behind any liquid residue.

Health hazards of dry ice | Image: Unsplash

Dry ice is widely used for various purposes, including refrigeration, transportation of perishable goods, special effects in the entertainment industry, and scientific experiments. However, while dry ice has many practical applications, it also poses certain health hazards due to its unique properties.

Skin and tissue damage

One of the primary health hazards associated with dry ice is the risk of frostbite and tissue damage upon direct contact with the skin. Dry ice is extremely cold and can cause rapid freezing of the skin and underlying tissues upon contact, leading to frostbite and cold burns. Handling dry ice without protective gloves or adequate insulation can result in painful injuries and long-term damage to the affected area. This is exactly what happened to the customers at Laforestta.

Asphyxiation

Dry ice sublimates into carbon dioxide gas, which can displace oxygen in poorly ventilated or confined spaces, leading to a condition known as asphyxiation. Inhaling high concentrations of carbon dioxide can cause dizziness, headaches, shortness of breath, and even loss of consciousness or death in severe cases. It's essential to handle dry ice in well-ventilated areas and avoid prolonged exposure to high concentrations of carbon dioxide gas.

Health hazards of dry ice | Image: Unsplash

Explosion risk

Dry ice can pose an explosion risk if stored or handled improperly. When dry ice sublimates, it expands rapidly and can build up pressure in sealed containers, leading to potential explosions. This risk is particularly significant when dry ice is used in tightly sealed containers, such as plastic bags or glass bottles, without proper ventilation. To prevent accidents, it's crucial to use appropriate containers designed for storing dry ice and ensure adequate ventilation to release pressure buildup.