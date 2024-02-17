Amy Schumer Opens Up About Endometriosis Diagnosis, Symptoms, Causes, Treatment

Advertisement

Writer-actor Amy Schumer has hit back at negative comments about her face, saying it's "puffer than normal" because she is going through "medical and hormonal" changes due to her Endometriosis. Schumer appeared on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America to promote her new show "Life and Beth" on Hulu but her facial appearance sparked a discussion on social media. In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old opened up about the health issue she is facing while also criticising the undue focus on a woman's appearance.

What is Endometriosis?

As per the World Health Organisation, Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant. Endometriosis can start at a person’s first menstrual period and last until menopause.

Symptoms

Endometriosis often causes severe pain in the pelvis, especially during menstrual periods. Some people also have pain during sex or when using the bathroom. Some people have trouble getting pregnant. Some people with endometriosis don’t have any symptoms. For those who do, a common symptom is pain in the lower part of the belly (pelvis).

Endometriosis symptoms are variable and broad, meaning that healthcare workers may not easily diagnose it. Individuals with symptoms may not be aware of the condition.

Causes

Endometriosis is a complex disease that affects many women globally from the onset of their first period (menarche) through menopause, regardless of ethnic origin or social status. Many different factors are thought to contribute to its development. At present endometriosis is thought to arise due to:

Retrograde menstruation is when menstrual blood containing endometrial cells flows back through the fallopian tubes and into the pelvic cavity at the time that blood is flowing out of the body through the cervix and vagina during periods. Retrograde menstruation can result in endometrial-like cells being deposited outside the uterus where they can implant and grow.

Cellular metaplasia is when cells change from one form to another. Cells outside the uterus change into endometrial-like cells and start to grow.

Stem cells can give rise to the disease, which then spreads through the body via blood and lymphatic vessels.

Other factors may also contribute to the growth or persistence of ectopic endometrial tissue. For example, endometriosis is known to be dependent on estrogen, which increases the inflammation, growth and pain associated with the disease. However, the relationship between estrogen and endometriosis is complex since the absence of estrogen does not always mean the absence of endometriosis.

Treatment

Treatments to manage endometriosis can vary based on the severity of symptoms and whether pregnancy is desired. No treatments cure the disease. A range of medications can help manage endometriosis and its symptoms.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and analgesics (painkillers) like ibuprofen and naproxen are often used to treat pain. Surgery is sometimes used to remove endometriosis lesions, adhesions and scar tissues. Laparoscopic surgery (using a small camera to visualize inside the body) allows doctors to keep incisions small.