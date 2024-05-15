Advertisement

Shamita Shetty recently took to her social media handle to share that she underwent a surgery for endometriosis. She advised women to research endometriosis, stressing that it can be present without their knowledge. Shamita also highlighted the pain and discomfort associated with the condition. So, let's know more about endometriosis and how to treat it.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. This tissue, known as endometrial implants, most commonly affects the pelvic area, including the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the outer surface of the uterus. However, it can also occur in other parts of the body.

The symptoms of endometriosis can vary widely among individuals but often include pelvic pain, particularly during menstruation, intercourse, or bowel movements. Other common symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding, fatigue, infertility, and gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, constipation, or bloating.

Advertisement

How to treat endometriosis?

Diagnosing endometriosis can be challenging as its symptoms overlap with other conditions. A definitive diagnosis is usually made through laparoscopic surgery, where a surgeon inserts a thin, lighted tube through a small incision in the abdomen to view the pelvic organs and remove any abnormal tissue for biopsy.

Shamita Shetty talks about her diagnosis and surgery | Image: Instagram

Treatment options for endometriosis

Pain management: Over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or naproxen sodium can help alleviate mild to moderate pain associated with endometriosis. For more severe pain, stronger prescription medications may be necessary.

Advertisement

Hormonal therapy: Hormonal treatments aim to suppress ovulation and reduce the growth of endometrial tissue. This can include birth control pills, hormonal patches, or vaginal rings. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists (GnRH agonists) are another option, which work by temporarily inducing a menopause-like state to shrink endometrial implants.

Surgery: In cases where conservative treatments fail to provide relief, surgery may be necessary to remove endometrial implants and scar tissue. This can often be done laparoscopically, but in severe cases, a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) may be recommended.

Advertisement

Fertility treatments: Endometriosis can sometimes cause infertility, but various fertility treatments, such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or intrauterine insemination (IUI), can help women with endometriosis conceive.

Complementary therapies: Some women find relief from endometriosis symptoms through complementary therapies such as acupuncture, chiropractic care, or dietary changes. While these methods may not provide a cure, they can offer additional support in managing symptoms.

