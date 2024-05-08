Advertisement

A group of variants of COVID-19 has become a major cause of concern in the United States. The variants are derived from the last JN.1 lineage of the Omicron variant. According to media reports, the FLiRT variant, which includes KP.2, is marked by mutations identified by the letters F, L, R, and T in their genetic codes.

What has the CDC found?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have found that there is an unfamiliar set of COVID-19 variants spreading across the USA, which they are now calling FLiRT. Among these, the KP.2 variant has become prevalent. So much so that it is now accounting for approximately one fourth of COVID-19 cases in the United States from April 14 to April 27. CDC data shows that it’s spreading quickly — cases from the variant went from about 4% of all cases in the last week of March to nearly 25% by the end of April.

A Representative image: Unsplash

What are the symptoms of FLiRT?

The symptoms of the new variant are similar to the other variants and circulating strains of Covid. CDC has made a list of all the symptoms, getting multiple of which would mean an impending Covid test.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Update about Covid vaccine

In the latest news related to Covid, weeks after admitting that its Covid-19 vaccines may cause a rare blood related side-effect, UK-based pharmaceutical giant, AstraZeneca, has announced the withdrawal of the vaccines globally, stating commercial reasons. In India, the vaccine was administered under the name “Covishield”.