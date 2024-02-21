Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:39 IST
What Is Food Poisoning? Understanding Its Symptoms And Treatment
Foodborne illness, also referred to as food poisoning, is the result of eating contaminated or toxic food.
Nearly 600 people fell ill due to food poisoning in Maharashtra's Buldhana district after reportedly consuming "prasad.” As per media reports, the incident happened at the Khaparkheda temple in Lonar taluka, where out of 2000 villagers, 600 fell ill after consuming the prasad which probably had some poisonous substance that contaminated and led to such widespread food poisoning. For the unversed, if not treated timely, food poisoning can lead to adverse effects. Let’s understand this better.
What is food poisoning?
Foodborne illness, also referred to as food poisoning, is the result of eating contaminated or toxic food. The most common symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Although it’s quite uncomfortable, food poisoning is a common condition.
How long does food poisoning last?
The amount of time it takes symptoms to appear is completely dependent on the source of the infection. However, it can range from as little as 30 minutes to as long as 8 weeks. Most cases tend to resolve in one week.
Symptoms of food poisoning
Symptoms of the disease can vary depending on what is the cause of it. They may begin within a few hours or a few weeks depending on what has led to the illness, reports Healthline.
Common symptoms are:
- Upset stomach
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Diarrhea with bloody stools
- Stomach pain and cramps
- Headache
Sometimes food poisoning can also affect the nervous system and become severe. If that happens, the symptoms would be:
- Blurred or double vision
- Headache
- Loss of movement in limbs
- Problems with swallowing
- Tingling or numbness of skin
- Weakness
- Changes in sound of the voice
- Skin
