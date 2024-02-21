What Is Food Poisoning? Understanding Its Symptoms And Treatment

Advertisement

Nearly 600 people fell ill due to food poisoning in Maharashtra's Buldhana district after reportedly consuming "prasad.” As per media reports, the incident happened at the Khaparkheda temple in Lonar taluka, where out of 2000 villagers, 600 fell ill after consuming the prasad which probably had some poisonous substance that contaminated and led to such widespread food poisoning. For the unversed, if not treated timely, food poisoning can lead to adverse effects. Let’s understand this better.

What is food poisoning?

Foodborne illness, also referred to as food poisoning, is the result of eating contaminated or toxic food. The most common symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Although it’s quite uncomfortable, food poisoning is a common condition.

A woman suffering through fever due to food posioning. | Image: Unsplash

How long does food poisoning last?

The amount of time it takes symptoms to appear is completely dependent on the source of the infection. However, it can range from as little as 30 minutes to as long as 8 weeks. Most cases tend to resolve in one week.

Symptoms of food poisoning

Symptoms of the disease can vary depending on what is the cause of it. They may begin within a few hours or a few weeks depending on what has led to the illness, reports Healthline.

Common symptoms are:

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Diarrhea with bloody stools

Stomach pain and cramps

Headache

Sometimes food poisoning can also affect the nervous system and become severe. If that happens, the symptoms would be:

Blurred or double vision

Headache

Loss of movement in limbs

Problems with swallowing

Tingling or numbness of skin

Weakness

Changes in sound of the voice

Skin