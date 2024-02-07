Advertisement

A favourite ingredient among the culinary experts, green garlic is also known as spring garlic. This is basically garlic which hasn’t fully grown. This garlic is pulled out from the ground before it starts forming the cloves and has a small blub. It is known for its enticing flavours.

For the unversed, this half-grown garlic has a mild and sweet taste, It is specifically used in the preparation of pasta, meat, soups, and broths. It also adds a very refreshing touch to the food.

Apart from its flavour benefits, the garlic is also known for its health benefits.

Loaded with antioxidants

Green garlic is full of antioxidants, especially Allicin. It also helps in reducing bad cholesterol in the body and also helps with inflammation. It protects the body against cold, cough and flu. This powerful antioxidant also boosts immunity and helps in cell regeneration. According to reports, Allicinalso prevents the growth of cancer cells in the body.

Good for digestion

Green garlic has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe inflammation in the gut. This helps in speeding up the process of digestion. The antibiotic properties in garlic also help and ensure that there is a proper bacterial balance maintained in the stomach.

Aides heart health

Green garlic also improves your overall cardiovascular health. According to research, Allicin, which is actively present in both normal garlic and green garlic, can potentially lower the bad cholesterol levels in the body. This further enhances cholesterol levels. Also, it can help in maintaining the BP of the body and reduce the risk of heart attack and strokes.

High on iron

Green garlic is high on vitamin C which makes it easy for the blood to absorb iron. Also, green garlic itself has a high level of iron. This makes it an excellent source which helps in boosting blood circulation.