Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:53 IST

What Is Hurkle-durkle? The Latest Trend Which Is Teaching People To Embrace Rest

Hurkle-durkle refers to people lying in bed even after the time when they are supposed to get up.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hurkle-durkle: A Trend Which Is Teaching People To Embrace Rest
Hurkle-durkle: A Trend Which Is Teaching People To Embrace Rest | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Hurkle-durkle is a new term that you might not be familiar with but still have been practising. According to TikTok, you have been actively participating in this trend without even knowing. The term dates back to 19th century Scotland and has recently taken the internet by storm. But what does it mean? Let’s find out. 

What is hurkle-durkle?

Hurkle-durkle refers to people lying in bed even after the time when they are supposed to get up. If you are sleeping through your alarm when you are supposed to meet your friends or be in office, it means you are hurkling-durkle. 

But if you are guilty about it, you should not be. Why? Because TikTok thinks that this trend should be embraced. 

File photo of woman lying in bed | Image: Unsplash 

Origin of this trend

According to reports, TikTok user Kira Kosarin is known to be popularising this trend. It started when she first posted about it as her "word of the day" in early January. "Just thought you guys should know that the Scottish have a word for laying around in bed after it’s time to get up, and it’s called hurkle-durkling," Kosarin said in her post. "I do be hurkling, and I do be durkling and once I’ve hurkled my last durkle in a given morning I will get up, but I’m a big fan of a hurkle-durkle,” she further added. 

The term went viral immediately as people were excited to have an official term for their morning ‘lie-in’.

Is this trend good for you?

Unlike bed-rotting, hurkle-durkle allows you to prioritise rest and have a slower start to the day. It helps your brain ease and then start your day at a desirable pace. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 12:53 IST

