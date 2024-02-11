Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

What Is Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke? Risk, Symptoms, Causes

Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel that supplies blood to the brain is blocked.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke
A representative image of stroke | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Veteran star Mithun Chakraborty has been diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke after he was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata earlier today. The actor is fully conscious, confirmed to hospital authorities and is being evaluated by the doctors. Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke happens when the blood supply to any of the brain is reduced or blocked. Now, let's understand what are the causes, symptoms and effects.

What is Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke?

Ischemic stroke is also called brain ischemia and cerebral ischemia. The blockage caused by this stroke reduces the oxygen to the brain, leading to damage or death of brain cells. According to Healthline, approximately 87 per cent of all strokes are ischemic strokes. Another type of major stroke is hemorrhagic, in which a blood vessel in the brain ruptures, causing bleeding. The third type of stroke is s transient ischemic attack (TIA), also known as a ministroke. This can cause temporary blockage or decreased blood flow to the brain.

Brain Stroke Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
(A representative image | Image: Unspalsh)

Symptoms of ischemic stroke?

Ischemic stroke depends on what region of the brain is affected, but certain symptoms are common including vision problems, drooping of a face on one side, weakness or paralysis in your limbs, dizziness, vertigo and loss of coordination, as per Healthline.

Causes of ischemic stroke?

It occurs when an artery that supplies blood to the brain is blocked by a fatty buildup or blood clot. This can appear at the neck or in the skull. Ischemic stroke caused by fatty buildup occurs when plaque breaks free from an artery and travels to the brain. Plaque can also accumulate in the arteries that supply blood to the brain. This buildup can narrow those arteries, leading to ischemic stroke.

Brain Stroke Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
(A representative image | Image: Unspalsh)

Risk factors of ischemic stroke

Common risk factors that include ischemic stroke include high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, high cholesterol, atrial fibrillation, prior heart attack, sickle cell anaemia, clotting disorders and congenital heart defects.

Other risk factors include diabetes, smoking, abdominal fat and the use of certain drugs such as cocaine or methamphetamines.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

