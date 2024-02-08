Advertisement

Thinking about a flesh-eating bacteria gives us goosebumps and makes us think about a dystopian future. But this is a real disease, although it is extremely rare. Recently, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan opened up about almost losing his arm to the flesh-eating disease called necrotizing fasciitis. The actor talked about his ‘near-death’ experience in an interview with GQ Magazine, where he shared his encounter with the flesh-eating disease before he began the filming of The Banshees of Inisherin in 2022. As reports of the cases of necrotizing fasciitis are increasing in the USA, let us know more about the deadly disease.

What is necrotizing fasciitis?

Necrotizing fasciitis, often referred to as the "flesh-eating disease," is a rare and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection that affects the soft tissue beneath the skin. While uncommon, this condition demands attention due to its rapid progression and severe consequences.

Actor Barry Keoghan talked about flesh-eating disease | Image : Instagram

Caused by various bacteria, necrotizing fasciitis enters the body through cuts, surgical wounds, or other breaks in the skin. The bacteria swiftly spread, releasing toxins that damage the surrounding tissue. What makes this infection particularly alarming is its ability to advance quickly, causing a cascade of symptoms like intense pain, redness, swelling, and fever.

Treatment of the flesh-eating disease

Early detection is crucial for effective treatment. Prompt medical intervention, typically involving intravenous antibiotics and surgical removal of the infected tissue, is essential to halt the progression of the disease. Despite these efforts, necrotizing fasciitis can lead to serious complications, including organ failure and even death.

Practice good wound care | Image: Unsplash

Prevention plays a key role in managing the risk of necrotizing fasciitis. Practicing good wound care, maintaining proper hygiene, and seeking medical attention for any signs of infection can significantly reduce the chances of developing this rare but dangerous condition. Understanding the symptoms, staying vigilant about wound care, and seeking timely medical attention can contribute to a healthier and safer lifestyle, minimising the risk of encountering this severe bacterial infection.