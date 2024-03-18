×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

What Is Pica Disorder? Causes, Symptoms, Treatment Options To Know

Pica is an eating disorder, that is rare yet extremely serious for those who suffer from it. Read on to know more about the disease.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Pica Disorder?
What Is Pica Disorder? | Image:Unsplash
Pica disorder is a rare but potentially serious eating disorder characterised by the persistent consumption of non-nutritive, non-food substances over a period of at least one month. According to WebMD, “Pica is the persistent eating of substances such as dirt or paint that have no nutritional value.”

The substances eaten by a person suffering from pica can include anything from dirt, clay, and chalk to hair, paper, and even metal objects. Pica disorder can affect people of all ages, but it is most commonly observed in children, pregnant women, and people with developmental disabilities.

Pica disorder is observed in pregnant women and children | Image: Unsplash

Causes of pica disorder

The exact cause of pica disorder is not fully understood, but several factors may contribute to its development

  • Pica may arise from deficiencies in certain nutrients, such as iron, zinc, or calcium, leading to unusual cravings for substances that may contain these nutrients.
  • People with autism spectrum disorder or other developmental disabilities may exhibit pica behaviours as a result of sensory issues or limited communication skills.
  • Pica may be associated with stress, anxiety, trauma, or other psychological conditions.

Symptoms and implications of pica disorder

The primary symptom of pica disorder is the persistent consumption of non-food items that are not part of socially or culturally sanctioned practices. Additional signs and symptoms may include the following:

Eating chalk is a symptom of the disease | Image: Unsplash

1. Cravings or intense desire to eat non-food substances.
2. Compulsive or ritualistic behaviours associated with the ingestion of non-food items.
3. Risk of gastrointestinal complications, such as intestinal blockages or perforations, if ingested substances are indigestible or harmful.
4. Nutritional deficiencies or imbalances due to the displacement of nutritious foods by non-nutritive substances.
5. Dental problems, such as tooth enamel erosion or damage, from chewing on abrasive materials.

Treatment of pica disorder

Treating pica disorder requires a comprehensive approach that addresses both the underlying causes and the associated health risks. As per the article by WebMD, The Handbook for Clinical Child Psychology currently supports general behavioural strategies as the most effective treatment approach for pica, with training in which foods are edible and which foods cannot be eaten through the use of positive reinforcement. Force-feeding, that generally happens due to the lack of awareness, is a huge no-no, as it can do more harm than good.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

