Updated February 18th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

What Is Popcorn Brain? Know About This Social Media Induced Condition Affecting Your Attention Span

The term was invented by UW iSchool researcher David Levy in 2011. Popcorn brain happens when the brain is accustomed to the overstimulation.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Popcorn Brain? Causes, Symptoms, Remedies, And More
What Is Popcorn Brain? Causes, Symptoms, Remedies, And More | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
With the advent of the digital age, the day-to-day lives of people have been changing. Many experts have warned of a new medical issue caused by the excessive use of social media. Dubbed as ‘popcorn brain’, this is a phenomenon in the psychology world. However, to understand this phenomenon better, let’s understand what it actually means.  

What is popcorn brain 

The term was invented by UW iSchool researcher David Levy in 2011. Popcorn brain happens when the brain is accustomed to the overstimulation and multitasking of the digital world that the brain begins to work at a fast pace and thoughts begin to pop around like popcorn kernels. The phenomenon refers to a tendency where our attention shifts and jumps from one thing to another quickly.

File photo of man using a laptop | Image: Unsplash 

While speaking to Metro, Dr Daniel Glazer said, “Popcorn brain refers to the tendency for our attention and focus to jump quickly from one thing to another, like popping corn kernels. This conditions our brains to get accustomed to and expect frequent distractions and immediate gratification. 

He further added, “As a result, activities requiring sustained concentration like reading, work projects, or in-person conversations become more difficult.”

Symptoms of popcorn brain 

It is not an official medical condition as of now. However, it describes a pattern of behaviour which induces dopamine in the brain. It can have a number of symptoms. 

  • Reduced attention span 
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • A constant need for stimulation 
  • Restlessness when not engaged with social media 

What leads to popcorn brain 

Vogue India spoke to psychologist Dannielle Haig who attributed the “digital world” as the main cause of this phenomenon. “Online platforms and social media sites use algorithms that feed us a constant stream of information, notifications, and entertainment, all tailored to our interests and behaviours,” she said. Elaborating on the same, she added, “This can lead to overstimulation of the brain's reward system, particularly the dopamine pathways, which are associated with pleasure and novelty. “When we receive new information or notifications, it triggers a small dopamine release, rewarding our brain and encouraging us to continue this cycle of seeking and receiving new stimuli.”

Man using laptop | Image: Unsplash 

How to improve our attention span 

You can resort to certain remedies to bring your attention span to normal. Here is what you can do.

  • Limit social media use: Schedule regular periods where you disconnect from digital devices. Allow your brain to rest and recharge.
  • Quit multitasking: Make sure you don’t involve yourself in multitasking. Focus on one task at a time. 
  • Find a hobby: Engage in activities that do not involve screens. You can indulge in things like reading, art, or even exercise. Learn a new skill. 
Published February 18th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

