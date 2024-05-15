Advertisement

Often, people confuse strep throat with a typical sore throat because they share similar initial symptoms. However, understanding the differences can help in seeking the right treatment promptly.

Dr. Ayush Shukla, MBBS, explained that, "A sore throat is an umbrella term for whenever something is wrong with your throat; feeling itchy, scratchy, have a hoarse voice, got a cold. It's a layperson's term to describe a symptom." On the other hand, “Strep throat is a medical condition when the symptoms of a sore throat along with fever is caused by one or more species of the bacteria Streptococcus,” he said.

Severity and associated symptoms

Generally, strep throat symptoms are more intense than those of a common sore throat. Strep throat often makes swallowing difficult and is accompanied by red, swollen tonsils—symptoms not typically seen in regular sore throats. Moreover, a sore throat associated with common colds usually resolves within a week and presents milder symptoms.

Image credit: Unsplash

Swollen lymph glands

A clear indicator of strep throat is the presence of swollen lymph glands. These can be checked by gently pressing around the neck and sides of the face. Swollen glands often feel like tender lumps.

Presence of fever

Fever is another distinguishing symptom frequently associated with strep throat but not with simple sore throats. While viral infections can also cause a fever, the presence of other symptoms like headache and stomach pain may further point to strep throat.

Image credit: Unsplash

When to seek medical advice?

Regardless of whether symptoms suggest a sore throat or strep throat, consulting a healthcare provider is advisable. Physicians can diagnose the condition accurately and suggest appropriate treatments to alleviate discomfort.

"It's important to treat this carefully because Strep is notorious for aggravating the sore throat, besides being responsible for a whole host of auto immune/rheumatic diseases of the heart or kidneys," Dr Shukla advised.



