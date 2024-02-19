Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

What Is Turmeric Tea? Understand Its Benefits For A Healthy Lifestyle

Turmeric tea is made by dried turmeric in water. It has an earthy flavor profile with a tinge of spice.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Turmeric Tea? Understand Its Benefits For A Healthy Lifestyle
What Is Turmeric Tea? Understand Its Benefits For A Healthy Lifestyle | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Turmeric is a very common component of our spice cabinet. From a colouring agent to a purifier to a soothing paste - turmeric has always been our trusted little homemade remedy. It is now being recognised worldwide for its health benefits. Often referred to as the "golden spice," it has earned this nickname not only for its golden-yellow hue but also for the many health benefits and the cultural significance it holds. Did you know it can also be used in tea which has multiple health benefits. 

File photo of Turmeric tea | Image: Unsplash

Originating from the Curcuma longa plant, turmeric has been a staple in traditional medicine and culinary practices for centuries.

Advertisement

What is turmeric tea?

Turmeric tea is made by dried turmeric in water. It has an earthy flavor profile with a tinge of spice. Turmeric tea is easy to make at home and packaged turmeric tea bags are usually easy to find at grocery stores. This magical tea comes with a variety of health benefits. Here is why you should include it in your daily diet. 

Advertisement
File photo of Turmeric tea | Image: Unsplash
  • Medicinal properties: Turmeric has been valued for its medicinal properties for centuries. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. These properties contribute to turmeric's widespread use in traditional medicine for treating various ailments and promoting overall well-being.
  • Helps reduce cardiovascular complications: According to many studies, curcumin has beneficial heart health properties as it has anti-inflammatory properties. Studies also show that curcumin may help thin the blood, reduce cholesterol, and prevent the narrowing of arteries. This can offer a protective layer from different cardiovascular problems. 
  • Great as bedtime tea: Plain turmeric tea does not contain any caffeine. Therefore you can consume it during late evening without disrupting your sleep cycle. It also pairs well with other non-caffeinated teas such as chamomile.
Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

15 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

18 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

18 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

18 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

18 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vijay's GOAT To Wrap Up Shoot Sooner Than Expected? Details Revealed

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  2. Goldman Sachs raises S&P 500 target to 5,200

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. VW India introduces 'My Volkswagen' smartphone app

    Business News7 minutes ago

  5. RVNL shares surge 12% as order book hits Rs 65,000 cr

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo