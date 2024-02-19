Advertisement

Turmeric is a very common component of our spice cabinet. From a colouring agent to a purifier to a soothing paste - turmeric has always been our trusted little homemade remedy. It is now being recognised worldwide for its health benefits. Often referred to as the "golden spice," it has earned this nickname not only for its golden-yellow hue but also for the many health benefits and the cultural significance it holds. Did you know it can also be used in tea which has multiple health benefits.

File photo of Turmeric tea | Image: Unsplash

Originating from the Curcuma longa plant, turmeric has been a staple in traditional medicine and culinary practices for centuries.

Advertisement

What is turmeric tea?

Turmeric tea is made by dried turmeric in water. It has an earthy flavor profile with a tinge of spice. Turmeric tea is easy to make at home and packaged turmeric tea bags are usually easy to find at grocery stores. This magical tea comes with a variety of health benefits. Here is why you should include it in your daily diet.

Advertisement

File photo of Turmeric tea | Image: Unsplash

Medicinal properties: Turmeric has been valued for its medicinal properties for centuries. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. These properties contribute to turmeric's widespread use in traditional medicine for treating various ailments and promoting overall well-being.

Helps reduce cardiovascular complications: According to many studies, curcumin has beneficial heart health properties as it has anti-inflammatory properties. Studies also show that curcumin may help thin the blood, reduce cholesterol, and prevent the narrowing of arteries. This can offer a protective layer from different cardiovascular problems.

Great as bedtime tea: Plain turmeric tea does not contain any caffeine. Therefore you can consume it during late evening without disrupting your sleep cycle. It also pairs well with other non-caffeinated teas such as chamomile.