What Is Vitrectomy? The Eye Surgery Raghav Chadha Has Undergone In London

Raghav Chadha, member of Rajya Sabha and senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, underwent an emergency eye surgery in London. As per PTI, the politician had a vitrectomy surgery. What is the surgery? Why is it done? Know all about it.

What is a vitrectomy?

Vitrectomy surgery is a delicate procedure used to treat various eye conditions that affect the retina and vitreous humour, such as retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, and epiretinal membranes. The procedure is performed to remove the gel-like substance- vitreous formed inside the eye. This gives the doctors access to reach the back of the eye close to the retina.

This surgical intervention involves the removal of the vitreous gel from the eye to repair or prevent further damage to the retina. The retina captures light and helps send signals to the brain. Therefore, a clear path to the retina helps light reach the organ without intervention. Sometimes, a scar, blood flow or other factors restrict the path because of which vitrectomy is performed.

Why do you need a vitrectomy?

A vitrectomy is usually performed when there is an obstruction in the path of light to the retina. It is often performed to repair retinal detachments, where the retina pulls away from the underlying tissues. One can undergo vitrectomy for certain eye problems like diabetic retinopathy, vitreous haemorrhage, eye infections, severe eye injuries or as after effect of cataract surgery. If left untreated, these conditions can lead to loss of vision or other serious eye issues.

What are the risks of vitrectomy?

Much like any surgery, vitrectomy comes with a set of risks. However, the procedure is generally safe and free of complications. However, it is best to take the advice of a medical expert and assess all factors based on age, overall health and other underlying issues that might impact the surgery. Some risks associated with the surgery are

Infection: Like any surgical procedure, vitrectomy carries a risk of infection, which can lead to serious complications if not promptly treated

Retinal damage: While vitrectomy aims to repair retinal conditions, there is a small risk of inadvertent retinal damage during the procedure, which can affect vision.

Cataract formation: Vitrectomy surgery may accelerate the development of cataracts, particularly in older adults.

Vision changes: Temporary vision changes, such as blurred vision, floaters, or flashes of light, are common after vitrectomy surgery and typically improve as the eye heals.