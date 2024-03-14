Advertisement

Kidneys are vital organs for filtering waste and maintaining the body's balance of essential nutrients, require a careful diet for optimal performance. In the face of threats like dehydration, processed foods, and chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, maintaining kidney health has never been more critical. Recognising foods that are beneficial and detrimental to kidney health can make a significant difference in preventing and managing kidney-related issues. Here's a list of food to have improve you kidney's health and the ones to avoid.

Pomegranates

These fruits are a powerhouse of antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, helping reduce inflammation and support overall health, according to a National Kidney Foundation (NKF) report.

Avocados

Nutrient-dense and rich in healthy fats, avocados also offer fibre for gut health and blood sugar regulation, as per a National Kidney Foundation report.

Tofu

A complete protein source, tofu is packed with essential amino acids, calcium, magnesium, and healthy fats.

Low phosphorous cheese

Unlike high-phosphorus cheeses, certain varieties are more suitable for those with kidney disease, providing essential nutrients without overloading the kidneys, the NKF report said.

Fish

Offering high-quality protein and essential nutrients, fish is an excellent dietary choice for maintaining kidney health without the drawbacks of saturated fats.

Image credit: Unsplash

Broccoli, cabbage

Vegetables are another great source of essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre for kidney health. Choose non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, leafy green vegetables, and peppers.

Dark-coloured soda

These beverages not only contribute excess calories and sugar but also contain phosphorus additives that can harm kidney health, as per a Healthline report.

Canned foods

High sodium content due to preservatives in canned goods poses a risk for individuals with kidney disease.

Image credit: Unsplash

Whole wheat bread

The high phosphorus and potassium levels in whole grain bread can be problematic for those managing kidney issues.

Dairy products

High intake of dairy, combined with other phosphorus-rich foods, can adversely affect bone health in individuals with kidney disease.

Processed meats

Chronic diseases have for longest time been associated with chronic diseases and are generally considered unhealthy due to their preservative contents, therefore avoidable, for a healthier kidney, the Healthline report said.

