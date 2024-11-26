Winter Joint Pain Alert: Know About Its Treatment, Warnings And Causes

Whilst winter is known to bring respite to the lives of people from the elongated periods of heat, and humidity, induced by global-warming, and pollution, there are certain ailments that murk the mood.

One such health concern is winter joint pain. There’s no doubt that weather alterations have an effect on people with joint conditions like arthritis. In fact, a study conducted in 2014 found that 67.2 per cent of people with osteoarthritis felt that weather affected their joint pain, as per a Healthline report.

A case of someone experiencing winter joint pain. Image credit: Freepix

How does dip in temperatures lead to joint pains?

Sensitivity to cool weather: Fall in temperatures can cause muscles and ligaments stiffer, therefore, leading to discomfort.

Barometric pressure changes: Low atmospheric pressure may cause tissues to expand, exerting pressure on joints and intensifying pain.

Reduced physical activity: People tend to stay indoors and limit movement during winter, leading to stiffness and weakened joint strength.

Joint stiffness. Image credit;: Pinterest

Signs to be wary of

Joint stiffness: Difficulty in moving joints, especially after waking up or resting for extended periods.

Swelling: Visible inflammation around joints.

Aching pain: Persistent discomfort that worsens with activity or cold exposure.

Reduced range of motion: Difficulty in bending or extending joints fully.

Best-way to avoid joint issues during winters. Image credit: Pinterest

What's the best way to avoid joint concerns?

Stay active: Gentle exercises such as yoga, walking, or swimming can help maintain joint mobility and reduce stiffness.

Warm compress: Applying heat pads or taking warm baths can relieve stiffness and improve blood circulation.

Balanced diet: Incorporate omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and Vitamin D to strengthen bones and joints.