Wondering How To Avoid Falling Sick During This Changing Weather? Follow These Basic Tips
If you want to keep yourself away from falling sick, here are a few precautionary measures you can follow to prevent weather change sickness.
With the sudden transition in weather in India from winter to summer, it is very common for people to be more prone to falling sick. Illness like flu, scratchy throats, and stuffy noses become very common. While this is completely normal when there is a shift in temperatures during seasonal changes, it also makes way for microbes to flourish.
If you want to keep yourself away from falling sick, here are a few precautionary measures you can follow to prevent falling sick.
Add anti-inflammatory foods to your diet
Adding foods like dark leafy green, berries, sweet potatoes, almonds, and walnuts, which are high in antioxidants and contain anti-inflammatory properties boosts your immunity system and protects you from falling sick.
Hydration is the key
Staying hydrated, meaning drinking enough water is extremely important. The level of hydration in the body ensures the mucus membranes lining your nasal passages remain sufficiently moist to catch those viral invaders.
Maintain hygiene
To keep from falling sick, it is important to take regular showers and keeping hands clean. Washing hands with soap and water and keeping sanitizers will help. This avoids contact with viral microbes.
Apart from these tips -- good sleep, staying active, and avoiding sharing food and drinks will also contribute to keeping you away from illness.
